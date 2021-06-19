WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Full PPV match card announced

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 19: Full Match Card for WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 pay-per-view event was confirmed during this week’s Friday Night SmackDown on FOX as two new singles matches were added to the PPV while an earlier announced title match was re-booked as a Hell in a Cell gimmick match.



SmackDown go-home episode for the PPV saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez competing against Kevin Owens and Big E in a tag team contest. Sami Zayn was sitting at commentary during the match who made his presence felt during the finishing sequences.



Sami distracted Owens before he could run back into the ring to prevent a count-out loss. But it caused the debuting Azeez to hit the Nigerian Nail on Owens to gain the pinfall win. An irate Owens then pledged WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to give him a rematch against Sami.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

Don't Miss

Pearce made the match official in a backstage segment for Hell In A Cell. The two friends cum long-term rivals Owens and Sami have been involved in a program since the WrestleMania season. At the Grandest Stage of Them All, Owens defeated Sami in a clean pinfall win with Logan Paul sitting at ringside.Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins was also announced for WWE Hell In a Cell 2021 event. This week’s SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Rollins confirmed the match for Sunday. Cesaro was out of action for a couple of weeks after a relentless attack by Rollins, the night after WrestleMania Backlash.But he's back, last week intercepting a Ding Dong Hello talk-show segment and thereby attacking Rollins, seeking his redemption. The Swiss Superman defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 37 Night One, and then again became, victorious at the Throwback SmackDown episode on May 7.The second Cell match has also been announced for Hell In a Cell 2021 for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bayley will challenge the Champion Bianca Belair in a rematch that was previously announced but now it's been converted into the gimmick match.Belair challenge Bayley to meet her inside the Cell on this week’s SmackDown. The challenger never accepted it but rather stood tall in a brawling by sending Belair face-first into the mat via the Rose Plant. Later, the promotion officially announced the Cell match via their official website.The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, June 20 from the ThunderDome setup at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The updated PPV card after SmackDown stands as follows:Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)(If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Championship as long as Lashley remains the champion)Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)