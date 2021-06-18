WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 match card with predictions

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

At WWE Hell in a Cell, the twisted-and-turned mentality of Alexa Bliss will surely come into play when she goes up against the massive force of Shayna Baszler. This is the first time since Backlash 2020 that Bliss will feature in a proper women's division PPV match.

Bliss' doll Lilly could come into play to teach Baszler a lesson as she stomped her down on Raw, two weeks ago. The Queen of Spades was already left terrifying with the series of incidents that happened, after her stomp.

Prediction - With Bliss being a protected figure surrounded by some strange power, it's not likely that she will digest a loss. Rather her win could put an end to the tag team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler as both could focus on their singles career.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Smackdown Women's Division is really going through a downtime at this point that leads to this repetitive booking by the WWE. We have seen these two women colliding over and over, this year but the lack of opponents for Belair set her up for a rematch against Bayley.

Although Belair defeated The Rode Model at WrestleMania Backlash, Bayley always claimed that Belair had cheated her way to a win by using her hair as a weapon. The EST of the WWE was more than happy in handing a match to her adversary.

Prediction - It's needless to mention that WWE is using Bayley to put over Bianca Belair, again and again. That trend will continue at Hell in a Cell as Belair will retain her title, hoping to receive some suitable and fresh opponents in the following weeks.

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Nightmare has showcased her brute power to go through a number of title defenses since winning the belt at Wrestlemania 37 Night Two in April. But now she heads into WWE Hell in a Cell in perhaps the most prolific test of her career against none other than The Queen of WWE Women's Division.

When it comes to championship matches, the record book stands in favor of Charlotte Flair who already scored fourteen such overall title wins in her career. Besides, Rhea has never pinned or submitted Flair in a one-on-one competition.

Prediction - WWE must be looking forward to letting Rhea Ripley have a reign-defining win against Flair, this time as to solidify her strong status on Raw. A future program with Becky Lynch is also likely to be on the card to elevate her standard which is why the chances are bigger that Ripley should successfully defend against Flair, defying all the odds.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell Match)

Drew McIntyre has received one final opportunity to dethrone The All-Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley from his reign and the task won't be easy given the battle will go down inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell structure.

McIntyre earned the right to become the number-one contender for the WWE Title when he defeated Kofi Kingston in a terrific bout, two weeks ago. While Lashley is well-protected heading into this bout, The Scottish Warrior has just pinned him on this week's Raw to gain some more momentums in his favor.

Prediction - It makes sense for Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship and put away the chapter against Bobby Lashley just in time when the fans are ready to be back on WWE shows. But then again, WWE might be planning the mega bout of Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar for Summerslam which may allow The Dominator to retain.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio (Hell in a Cell Match)

As announced on the latest episode of WWE Talking Smack, a first-time-ever showdown will go down inside Hell in a Cell when Roman Reigns meets Rey Mysterio over the Universal Title. It will be all about family legacies when the leaders of two of WWE's most iconic families go head-to-head in a singles encounter.

Given The Tribal Chief's raw power and The Master of 619's quick offenses, this one is going to be a sure-shot show-stealer. With Uso Twins and Dominik also involved in the storyline, the match is also likely to produce a chaotic scene all over the ringside.

Prediction - After everything is said and done, The Head of the Table will prevail by brutalizing the high-flying Luchador legend. There's no way that WWE would like to break the undefeated streak of Roman Reigns until at least he faces John Cena in the rumored mega-match at Summerslam. Hence, Mysterio will continue to play a jobber's role at this juncture of his career.