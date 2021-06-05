WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Smackdown Women's Title match confirmed

Before this week’s SmackDown on FOX aired, a segment was promoted where the champion Bianca Belair was set to issue some sort of challenge. The EST of the WWE then came out on the show to cut a promo before proceeding to challenge Bayley for another title match at the Hell In a Cell 2021 pay-per-view.

Belair waited inside the ring for Bayley for sometimes who never came out. Then the self-proclaimed Role Model appeared on the big screen to accept the challenge and vowed to end Belair's title reign for good at the upcoming PPV. After her heel promo ended, the arena went completely dark.

Bayley’s face then filled the ThunderDome screens as she continued to laugh at Belair. The wacky segment left a scary experience for the champion who looked terrified, standing in the middle of the ring. It is evident that the challenger is trying to play mind-games before heading into the title match opportunity around two weeks of time.

This one is going to be a rematch from the recent WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, where Belair retained her title over Bayley. The match saw a controversial finish as Belair used her long ponytail to secure the pinfall win. This is the reason why Bayley has been accusing her of cheating since the May PPV.

WrestleMania Backlash marked the first title defense for Bianca Belair while Hell In A Cell will witness her putting the title on the line for the second time in her career since winning the title. In the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One, Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win the gold in a critically acclaimed matchup.

WWE is yet to confirm which matches will take place inside the Cell structure at this year’s Hell In a Cell. Since Bayley and Belair's feud has been going on for quite some time, (since the beginning of this year counting their non-title feud in January) it makes sense that the two can lock horns inside the unforgiving steel cage in order to settle the score, once and for all.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will go down on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. As WWE confirmed that they will be back on the road in mid-July, this PPV will be the last one from the current ThunderDome setup. At present, the match card for the upcoming event stands as follows.

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)