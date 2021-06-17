WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Spoiler on big match outcomes

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 17: Hell In a Cell is coming earlier than expected in June 2021 instead of its original WWE schedule in October and the card is yet to be filled up considering only five matches have been announced for the show that takes place this Sunday from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.



Nevertheless, we assume WWE will try to bring a packed show given that this is going to be the final PPV from the ThunderDome setup. But then again the betting odds for Hell In A Cell 2021 PPV card is out, indicating that it's going to be a filler event before WWE resumes touring around the cities from next month onward.



Roman Reigns is predicted to feature in the main event of Hell In A Cell 2021 who is also a huge favorite to retain the Universal Title over Rey Mysterio. The Tribal Chief has not been pinned since the fall of 2019 while stats show that he’s never lost a match inside the Cell structure. He's likely to crush Mysterio in this David vs Goliath showdown.



For the first time ever in his career, Bobby Lashley will step inside the ominous cage with his WWE Title on the line against Drew McIntyre. Should The Scottish Warrior lose this match, he can’t challenge for the most prestigious title, again as long as Lashley is champion.





So, The All-Mighty Champion is an odds-on favorite to continue his reign as rumours claim that he is being groomed up for a mega battle at SummerSlam 2021 in August against the returning Brock Lesnar.You can check the full betting odds (The favorites to win are listed with – while the underdogs are listed with +) for Hell In A Cell 2021 as released by SeScoops.• WWE Champion Bobby Lashley -350 vs. Drew McIntyre +225 – Hell in a Cell Match (if Drew loses, he can’t challenge Lashley for the title again)• WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -3000 vs. Rey Mysterio +850 – Hell in a Cell Match• Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley -400 vs. Charlotte Flair +250• WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair -2500 vs. Bayley +750• Alexa Bliss -1000 vs. Shayna Baszler +525As you can see, none of the Women’s Champions are expected to drop their belts, this Sunday night. WWE is probably not reserving any swerves in this particular event as they want those to happen in front of a live audience. The gimmick-based environment provided by the Hell In A Cell structure should be enough, itself to produce some dramatic moments.Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos are also expected to defend their titles against the new number-one contenders The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar but that's yet to be confirmed for the PPV card. Plus, Seth Rollins is also likely to feature in a third singles PPV match against Cesaro which should be announced on this week’s SmackDown.