WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: Possible winners revealed from top matches

Bengaluru, June 3: Hell in a Cell 2022 is one of the most popular annual gimmick-based events in WWE history but unfortunately for the past couple of years, it has been reduced to a filler before the bigger summer events, Money in the Bank and Summerslam.
Just two days away from the event, the full card is yet to be announced. Plus, surprisingly, this appears to be a Raw-exclusive event due to the fact that no match from the Smackdown brand has been announced.
As for the confirmed matches, only two championships from the red brand will be defended in those and the title-holders are the expected favourites to retain their golds.
The
betting
odds
for
WWE
Hell
in
a
Cell
this
Sunday
on
WWE
Network/Peacock
have
arrived,
courtesy
of
BetOnline
and
these
indicate
the
expected
winners
coming
out
of
the
premium
live
event.
Perhaps no one on the card is favoured more than United States Champion Theory, who has strong odds going into his match against Mustafa Ali. This makes sense as WWE officials are intending to build him as a strong heel, moving forward.
In the other title match of the card, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is favoured to retain the title in a Triple Threat over former champions Becky Lynch and Asuka. As opposed to Theory, Belair is being built as a strong babyface player.
In the potential main event match of Hell in a Cell 2022, Cody Rhodes is likely to achieve a 3-0 clean sweep against Seth Rollins, this time inside the cell structure. Rhodes returned and defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38, then at Wrestlemania Backlash along with all the remaining 10 untelevised matches between the two.
In
the
other
matches
for
the
upcoming
WWE
PLE,
Bobby
Lashley
is
favoured
in
his
handicap
match
with
MVP
and
Omos,
while
The
Judgment
Day
(WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Edge,
Damian
Priest,
and
Rhea
Ripley)
are
favourites
in
their
matches
against
AJ
Styles,
Finn
Balor,
and
Liv
Morgan.
Plus,
Ezekiel
(fka
Elias)
is
expected
to
defeat
Kevin
Owens
in
a
singles
contest.
Mixed
Tag
Team
Winner
The Judgment Day -350 (2/7)
AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225 (9/4)
Singles Match Winner
Ezekiel -150 (2/3)
Kevin Owens +110 (11/10)
United States Championship Match Winner
Theory (c) -450 (2/9)
Mustafa Ali +275 (11/4)
