WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: Possible winners revealed from top matches

Just two days away from the event, the full card is yet to be announced. Plus, surprisingly, this appears to be a Raw-exclusive event due to the fact that no match from the Smackdown brand has been announced.

As for the confirmed matches, only two championships from the red brand will be defended in those and the title-holders are the expected favourites to retain their golds.

The betting odds for WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday on WWE Network/Peacock have arrived, courtesy of BetOnline and these indicate the expected winners coming out of the premium live event.





Perhaps no one on the card is favoured more than United States Champion Theory, who has strong odds going into his match against Mustafa Ali. This makes sense as WWE officials are intending to build him as a strong heel, moving forward.

In the other title match of the card, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is favoured to retain the title in a Triple Threat over former champions Becky Lynch and Asuka. As opposed to Theory, Belair is being built as a strong babyface player.

In the potential main event match of Hell in a Cell 2022, Cody Rhodes is likely to achieve a 3-0 clean sweep against Seth Rollins, this time inside the cell structure. Rhodes returned and defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38, then at Wrestlemania Backlash along with all the remaining 10 untelevised matches between the two.

In the other matches for the upcoming WWE PLE, Bobby Lashley is favoured in his handicap match with MVP and Omos, while The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) are favourites in their matches against AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan. Plus, Ezekiel (fka Elias) is expected to defeat Kevin Owens in a singles contest.





At a glance, the released betting odds for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 go as follows,Bianca Belair (c) -200 (1/2)Becky Lynch +220 (11/5)Asuka +300 (3/1)Cody Rhodes -225 (4/9)Seth “Freakin” Rollins +150 (3/2)Bobby Lashley -180 (5/9)Omos & MVP +140 (7/5)

Mixed Tag Team Winner



The Judgment Day -350 (2/7)



AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225 (9/4)



Singles Match Winner



Ezekiel -150 (2/3)



Kevin Owens +110 (11/10)



United States Championship Match Winner



Theory (c) -450 (2/9)



Mustafa Ali +275 (11/4)