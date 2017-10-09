WWE Hell in a Cell results with video highlights: October 8, 2017

Bengaluru, October 9: Last night marked the 2017 edition of the Hell in a Cell PPV. The event was hosted as a brand exclusive PPV from Smackdown Live with the main event match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens.

It also marked the first-ever show to take place at the brand new venue, the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Here are the results from the show:

Dolph Ziggler Vs Bobby Roode

Ziggler was part of another put over match for Roode. He debuted a new entrance with no music and all black attire. Delivering a Fammasser, he was about to pick up the win. But, Roode hit a spine-buster and rolled his opponent up pulling the tights to pick up the win.

Rusev Vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton picked up yet another win over Rusev at Hell in a Cell. The Bulgarian Brute tried hard to pick up the win by delivering a superkick and locking in the Accolade. But, Orton connected with an RKO for the victory.

AJ Styles Vs Baron Corbin (United States Championship match)

The match was converted into a triple threat contest with Tye Dillinger involved. It cost Styles big time, to say the least. AJ hit the springboard forearm on Dillinger but Corbin came from behind to shove him off the ring and earn the pinfall to become new US champion.

The New Day Vs The Usos (Smackdown tag team championship match inside Hell in a Cell)

In the first Hell in a Cell match of the evening, Big E and Xavier Woods competed against The Usos. All the weapons were used in this contest from the get going. The Usos capitalized by neutralizing Big E with a double splash. They then hit another one with a steel chair on Woods to win the tag team titles back.

Natalya Vs Charlotte Flair (Smackdown Women’s Championship match)

In the very beginning, Natalya tried to lock in the Sharpshooter on Charlotte after which Charlotte suffered a knee concussion throughout the match. She pulled off a moonsault off the top rope on the champion, thereafter. Natalya brought a chair to hit her opponent in the knees to get the match disqualified and retain her title.

Jinder Mahal Vs Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship match)

The Singh Brothers caused distractions for Nakamura through the entire match and the referee banned them from ringside. The contender then connected with a Kinshasa on Jinder but he put his hands on the bottom rope to avoid the pinfall. Later, after a slight distraction, Jinder hit the Khallas on his opponent to earn a clean pinfall win.

Shane McMahon Vs Kevin Owens (Hell in a Cell match)

Shane's family was present during this match as Owens and the commissioner went into a war inside the Hell in a Cell structure. At one point, the fight was taken on top of the cell as Owens hit Shane with a pop-up powerbomb on top of the steel structure.

From the top of the Cell to the pits of Hell, @shanemcmahon and @FightOwensFight show NO FEAR in putting their bodies on the line! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/y34IhpMF8U — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017

Later, Shane pushed Owens off the structure through the commentary table. He later attempted for a splash off the sidewall of the cell and missed. Sami Zayn showed up from nowhere and dragged Owens' body over Shane to help him get the pinfall win. Shane was carried out on a stretcher as the show came to an end.