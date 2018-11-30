WWE to host Elimination Chamber and Fastlane before Wrestlemania 35

Once this show is over, WWE will kick things off for the WrestleMania 35 season. As always, we will get to see the exciting 30-man and woman battle royal to begin the Road to Wrestlemania. This year, a 60000-seater arena will play hosts for the show which suggests some big-time plans are in-store.

Two more PPV shows will be waiting for us on the WWE Network, thereafter. These two will be inserted between the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania 35 PPV events. Wrestling Observer Newsletter was the first to report this that also revealed the date and venue details of these.

The next PPV after Royal Rumble will be Elimination Chamber, which is scheduled to take place on February 17 from the state of Texas. WWE Fastlane will follow that and will be the last stop before we head into Wrestlemania 35. This particular show will take place in the state of Ohio on March 10. With that announcement, the first four PPV shows of the year 2019 is now officially confirmed.

Here is the schedule,

Royal Rumble - January 27, Chase Field Arena (Phoenix, Arizona)

Elimination Chamber - February 17, Toyota Center (Houston, Texas)

Fastlane - March 10, Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland, Ohio)

Wrestlemania 35 - April 7, MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New York, New Jersey)

The Toyota Center hosted the Survivor Series PPV in 2017 and that was the last PPV event hosted by them. The Q-Arena in Cleveland, on the other hand, hosted the 2016 edition of Fastlane and this year's edition will mark a return to this particular city. Both these shows will be co-branded which is the main difference from previous years.

WWE officials will get less than five weeks to build up the Wrestlemania 35 storylines according to the current schedule. Apart from the aforementioned shows, two more PPVs were confirmed by the WWE for next year. Summerslam 2019 will take place in Toronto and another one of the 'big-four’ PPV Survivor Series in Chicago.