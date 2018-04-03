WWE: Injury and return update of Charlotte Flair

Fortunately, the latter one was able to co-exist with Bobby Roode and win the scheduled match. This leaves Charlotte Flair with the opportunity to still compete in the final match on April 3rd. But, we were really concerned about the status of the reigning Smackdown women's champion until recent updates were available.

As we all know, a dream match would be contested at Wrestlemania 34 between Charlotte and Asuka. This is the best lineup that the female division of the WWE has to offer. But, the injury scare kept us in doubt whether we could see these two strongest forces colliding at the biggest event of the year.

A report from cagesideseats.com confirmed that the match is still on. The Queen had a minor concussion which is now gone and no more giving trouble. Hence, she will be back in the next episode of Smackdown Live. Also, she will team up with Bobby Roode to compete in the final of Mixed Match Challenge.

Meanwhile, WWE kept us in confusion about the injury of the genetically superior athlete which bothered him. No update was given about the location and severity of the injury which prevented her from in-ring competition. A report was provided by SportsKeeda.com which stated that it was a minor issue in her mouth,

"F4WOnline revealed that Charlotte Flair underwent minor dental surgery, and as a result had been pulled from both SmackDown Live and the Mixed Match Challenge. She had suffered an infection in her mouth last Wednesday and required the surgery to treat it."

Despite the surgery, Charlotte Flair will be seen competing in the Wrestlemania week. Plus, she will also be seen at the Smackdown house shows, as well. Previously, WWE Raw general manager, Kurt Angle has also assured us that Charlotte will not miss a long span, for this concussion. Hence, the Smackdown Women's Championship will definitely be on the line at Wrestlemania 34.