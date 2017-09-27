Jeff Hardy suffers shoulder injury, needs surgery

New Delhi, Sep 27: The speculations of Jeff Hardy suffering a shoulder injury was there on the rumour mill for quite sometimes.

The Hardy Boyz was scheduled to face Gallows-Anderson in a tag team contest during a house show, last week. But, the younger Hardy never showed up and Matt competed in a singles contest against Anderson.

This fuelled up the speculations after The Hardyz did not perform at the No Mercy PPV, as well. This was for the first time since their return to the WWE that they missed a PPV appearance. The legit injury was later confirmed on this week’s edition of WWE Raw.

Just prior to the show went on the air, WWE.com announced that Jeff Hardy is dealing with a shoulder injury. He is suffering from a torn rotator cuff and needs to undergo a surgery to get the issues fixed.

Needless to say, he will be out of action for a long time. This is the update provided by WWE Doctor Stephen Daquino on his status:

“It’s a full thickness tear of his supraspinatus tendon and a couple of other areas in the shoulder. He’s going to go for evaluation and probably for surgery next week.”

This is the same kind of injury suffered by Sheamus, Finn Balor in recent times. Considering their recovery times, the Charismatic Enigma will not be able to compete for at least four to six months following the surgery.

Everything is about to change without #BrotherJeffreyNero by my side in @WWE.. I must #GetWOKE & #StayWOKE.. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 26, 2017



In his absence, Matt Hardy is bound to get the singles push. He has already tweeted out indicating that a 'Broken’ turn might be waiting for him. It means he will debut the bizarre 'Broken’ gimmick in the WWE, for the first time ever.

While speaking to WWE.com, Jeff stated that he is looking to undergo the surgery and coming back to in-ring action, as early as possible, better than ever. Plus, we might get to see him on WWE TV in some sort of capacities. Check out his full comments, here:

“It’s depressing. More than any time in a career, it’s those times that make you go, 'Wow, I love professional wrestling.’ It sucks that I can’t be involved in match or can’t get in there and do what I normally do because I’m injured, but I just have to get over that, stop worrying about it and look forward and push myself to get repaired and healed and come back better than ever with a brand-new shoulder.”