WWE: John Cena confirmed for upcoming Raw and Smackdown-exclusive PPVs

Bengaluru, Jan 9: John Cena is the only current free-agent present in the WWE, today. By virtue of this tag, he can perform on both Raw and Smackdown Live.

Being the franchise player of the company he does not intend to live the WWE, anytime soon. So, the officials wished him to use only in some big capacity matches or special episodes on both the shows.

He had only two televised appearances in the last quarter of 2017. At Survivor Series, he was part of the traditional tag team elimination match on behalf of Smackdown Live.

The next time he appeared was on the Christmas edition of WWE Raw to sell out the edition from Chicago, Illinois. Going forward, he performed in a couple of Holiday Tour matches at the last week of 2017.

Plus, WWE confirmed his future appearances on the 31st edition of the Royal Rumble match. This will be after five long years that the two-time winner of the match will enter into this prestigious battle royal In addition, two more PPV appearances were announced on the road to Wrestlemania for him.

JUST ANNOUNCED - Special Guest Appearance by JOHN CENA at WWE FASTLANE Sunday March 11 at Nationwide Arena. Choose your seats now! https://t.co/Fl2nadg1Zd pic.twitter.com/CVw489adzS — Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) January 5, 2018



The first Raw-exclusive event in 2018 will be hosted on February 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada in the name of the Elimination Chamber. To the much delight of the fans in the WWE, the Cenation Leader is scheduled to perform on the show. This is going to be the last stop for him going into the biggest event of the year.

Plus, the first Smackdown-exclusive event of 2018 will be the Fastlane PPV on March 11th. The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio has included the 16time world champion on the event. They are advertising the franchise player to show up on that night as a 'special guest’.

This will certainly boost up the show’s ticket sales which are open, right now. It also indicates that John Cena might be the favorite one to win the Royal Rumble for the third time and then swing along the brands before choosing his opponent at Wrestlemania.

This Just In: @JohnCena will join the list of superstars coming to the BMOHBC March 5 for @WWE #RAW! Tickets start at just $15 >> https://t.co/juaI6MihHb pic.twitter.com/EHsQhV2V55 — BMOHarrisBradleyCntr (@BMOHBC) January 5, 2018

Additionally, the BMO Bradley Harris Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is also showing that he will appear on the March 5th edition of WWE Raw, prior to Fastlane. This is an addition to the confirmation that Cena will work on every Raw episode following Royal Rumble.

With the WWE Raw 25th anniversary and the dual-brand PPV approaching towards us, we expect to know the planning around the trusted shoulder of the WWE around this year’s 'Mania.