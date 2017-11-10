WWE: John Cena names final member of Smackdown Live at Survivor Series

Bengaluru, Nov 10: WWE Raw has announced the five participants from their side for the traditional tag team elimination match at Survivor Series. Their team will be led by the GM himself, Kurt Angle. Over on Smackdown, the team led by the commissioner, Shane McMahon had four participants on their side.

That was until now when Shane McMahon came up with a blockbuster announcement regarding the final participant of the match. A recent altercation on the social media let John Cena enter into the mix, out of nowhere.

Yesterday, the first indication of this announcement was dropped via a tweet from Rusev who sarcastically announced John Cena being the fifth and final member of Team Smackdown at Survivor Series. It might have been a direct shot at the WWE Creative Team who let Rusev lose his qualifying match against Randy Orton on this past edition.

Congrats to my friend John Cena who qualified for the survivor series fair and square...... go get them TIGER — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 8, 2017

Rather, they chose a part-timer like the Cenation Leader who would be a marquee attraction at the PPV event on November 19th. So, The Bulgarian Brute went on to say that John Cena did earn his spot 'fair and square.’ In the meantime, the 16-time world champion announced himself to be available on the service for the blue brand.

I am ready to answer the call where ever and whenever I’m needed. Where? #SDLive When? #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/SMn9vlKcdT — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 8, 2017





Is my once solid friendship with Honest Rusev and Angry Rusev now in question? #RusevDay съжалявам за моя приятел — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 9, 2017

Just prior to this, Shane McMahon took his Twitter handle to confirm that the franchise player of the company will come back for one night to get included to the team led by the commissioner. It is expected to be one-off night appearance via the “free agent” tag attached to him.



Further proving #SDLive is the superior brand, I'm happy to announce @JohnCena will be the 5th member of Team Smackdown at #SurvivorSeries. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 8, 2017

This status allows John Cena to feature on matches from both Raw and Smackdown, as per requirement. The last time he was seen performing in a PPV was at the No Mercy event against Roman Reigns after which he went on a hiatus for film commitments.

The previous rumours suggested that he might become the special guest referee in the Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar match. But, since the former champion lost his title on Smackdown, Cena has found a new role in the last dual brand PPV of the year.