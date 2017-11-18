WWE: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to interfere in Survivor Series PPV match

Both of them were given opportunities to earn their spot. But, none of them has been able to capitalize on it.

Zayn lost a qualifying match against Randy Orton whereas Kevin Owens lost another one against Shinsuke Nakamura. This is the reason why they will have to sit out of the last dual brand PPV of the year.

This is happening despite these two being the two top heel superstars on the roster. Fans expressed their dissatisfaction over the fact. Apparently, both of them were suffering from a backstage heat for quite sometimes for which they have suffered the consequences.

In case you don’t know, Owens and Zayn were kicked out of the United Kingdom tour, as well as their misconduct with the other superstars. However, the positive news might be waiting for them at Survivor Series PPV.

Reports from cagesideseats.com suggested that the WWE officials are considering them to involve in the PPV in some capacity. An appropriate angle is all that they need to appear on the PPV in a non-wrestling capacity. So, they will be able to be relevant on the roster, as well.

If the rumours are to be believed then Shane McMahon will hide them and use as the trump card during the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series tag team match. If that is not the case then these two will show up to distract McMahon and ultimately cost him the entire matchup. They might just turn out to be the reason behind Smackdown losing the match.

As per their earlier promos, the heel duo does not care about the fate of their brand at the last dual brand PPV event. So, they should be the perfect ones while seeking revenge against the authority figures and be important on the roster once the PPV gets over.