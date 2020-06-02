English
WWE launches free version of the WWE Network

By Raja
Bengaluru, June 2: WWE has released a free tier for the WWE Network, which will offer a major portion of its content library including more than 15,000 WWE titles. The platform is ready to access for public and is available for free, with no credit card required.

A three-tier system has always been the plan for WWE Network ever since WWE redesigned the streaming service, last year. The then Co-President of WWE, George Barrios declared that the service may come up with three-tier offerings in the future namely free, regular, and premium tiers.

The free version is coming up with original series like Monday Night War, Table for 3, Photo Shoot, Raw Talk, and several others alongside some pay-per-view actions. At a glance, below are the contents expected from the free version of WWE Network,

* New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw

* Original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time

* Recent episodes of WWE's flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT

* Selected historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events

* Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE's The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline

Several titles were previously added to the premium tier whereas the regular tier continued with the original offerings. The premium tier was also said to be re-launched with 4k content and more new content, at a higher price than the regular tier. Exclusive services like free shipping of WWE merchandise and ticket-related services were also said to be in progress for the premium tier.

"The launch of WWE Network's Free Version is a key component of our company's digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content," stated Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. "As we continue to reimagine WWE Network's offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE."

To access WWE Network's free version, fans need to download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

wwe wwe raw wwe smackdown wwe nxt
Jun 2, 2020

