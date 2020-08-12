WWE Legend Ric Flair responds to vicious attack by Randy Orton

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, The Legend Killer moniker of Randy Orton was back as he took out his mentor from Evolution days with a low blow followed by the pendant Punt Kick to the skull after Orton's big win over former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

Following the victory, Orton blamed The Nature Boy for luring him into the match that wasn’t needed. In a heel promo delivered, he kept on insulting Flair and how the latter's ego came into play. Orton also mentioned about the recent health issues that made Flair, emotional, in response. The duo then hugged seemingly trying to make things up.

It was then when Orton turned on Flair with a low blow and delivered the Punt kick. The kick to Flair's head remained invincible due to some technical issues with the lighting, caused by the mystery faction, RETRIBUTION.

Commenting to the situation, Ric Flair compared Orton with her daughter Charlotte Flair who's surpassed his legacy,

"I wanted last night to go differently," Flair wrote. "What I would have said is I don't know what would've happened if my son was in this business. But I do know what Charlotte has done, and like you Randy, she is much better than I ever was, just like you have surpassed your father. That's it."

I Wanted Last Night To Go Differently. What I Would Have Said Is I Don’t Know What Would’ve Happened If My Son Was In This Business. But I Do Know What Charlotte Has Done, And Like You Randy, She Is Much Better Than I Ever Was, Just Like You Have Surpassed Your Father. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/TNOsjSodVi — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 11, 2020

While still showing affection towards The Apex Predator of the WWE, Ric Flair was apparently trying to be in the babyface zone so that Randy Orton garner more natural heat upon himself, heading into the SummerSlam title match with Drew McIntyre. He has solidified his spot in the top-most heel's position on the Raw roster who could end up being the new WWE Champion by the end of the August PPV.

The attack has also helped to get Ric Flair written off WWE storylines, for the time being. His wife has recently been tested positive with the coronavirus which could be the reason that WWE doesn't want the sixteen-time world champion to be around, for now.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez additionally noted how WWE originally scheduled Randy Orton turning on Ric Flair, last week. But the chaotic backstage situation going into last week’s tapings didn’t allow them to showcase big betrayal angle. It was then pushed to this week's main event segment on Raw,

“This angle by the way, that you saw with Ric Flair, that angle was supposed to be the week prior. There was that weekend where Vince like threw out the RAW script 8 times and by the time it was time to do the show they have 2 segments — one of them was Randy Orton beats up Ric Flair. By the time the show ended they’d done one of the segments and they ended up doing this segment the week after,” stated Alvarez. (transcription by ringsidenews.com)