WWE legend The Undertaker makes special appearance

Bengaluru, October 27: We have never seen The Undertaker since his last match at Wrestlemania 33. It was said to be his last outing in the squared circle after being defeated by Roman Reigns in his own yard.

And last night, he broke his in-ring scary character and turned up like a retired man to make a special appearance for an old friend of his.

Recently, ESPN made a documentary on the legendary Ric Flair named “30 for 30”. It is a special tribute to the Nature Boy to showcase his long career which lasted for over three decades. Last night marked a special limited screening only for the invited guests in Atlanta, Georgia. The Deadman made one rare appearance during the show.

He was there to pay tribute to the man who holds the most number of World Championship reigns alongside John Cena in sports entertainment. Undertaker and Ric Flair have been the best of friends for a long time now and the duo made the event more fabulous.

It's already been a very special evening as WWE Superstars and Legends show their support for @ricflairnatureboy's @ESPN @30for30. Even The #UNDERTAKER had to make an appearance! The magic continues with a special screening in #Atlanta. #NatureBoy #WOOOO A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Apart from them, there were numerous other WWE superstars who attended the premiere to make it a star-studded night. Charlotte Flair, Triple H, Mark Henry and Curt Hawkins and many more pro-wrestling personas were at the event:

Check out the updates provided on WWE.com regarding the event:

“Ahead of the highly anticipated Nov. 7 world premiere of ESPN's "30 for 30: Nature Boy" documentary, Ric Flair and The Undertaker were both in attendance for a special screening hosted at Regal Cinemas in Atlanta, Georgia.

The "30 for 30: Nature Boy" documentary, which takes an inside look at Flair's triumphs, tragedies and his role as a pioneer in sports-entertainment, will premiere worldwide Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.”

This also marked the first public appearance for Ric Flair himself after undergoing a life-threatening surgery. Two months earlier, he was admitted to the hospital to recover from an undisclosed issue. But, overcoming all the odds the WWE Hall of Famer looked better than ever on the night.

WWE gained some mainstream media attention via this event. ESPN journalists with our familiar WWE broadcaster, Peter Rosenburg, Sam Roberts were also present at the event. Plus, wrestling journalists, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez also had a look at the documentary which received positive reviews from them.