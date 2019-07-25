WWE legend Trish Stratus set for dream match at Summerslam 2019

Pro Wrestling Sheet has come up with the exclusive update that WWE legend Trish Stratus will return to action at Summerslam. This certainly will be delightful news for the fans as the Hall of Famer could be on her way back to face Charlotte Flair at the biggest event of the summer on August 11. This will also be a historic occasion as two biggest stars of WWE women's division history are set to collide in a match.

The first hint of this dream match was dropped earlier this week on Smackdown Live in an unexpected way. Charlotte Flair lost a match on the show against Ember Moon in just a few seconds, which was the worst defeat of her illustrious career. She was irate for obvious reasons as this loss also ensured her exit from the title picture at Summerslam.

But The Queen wanted an alternate way to attend the biggest party of the summer. She demanded a better opponent than Bayley or Ember Moon at the upcoming PPV as heard through the following comments,

“Being off of SummerSlam is a slap to the face. (…) How do you leave the woman solely responsible for the women’s revolution off of SummerSlam? How do you leave the Queen of all Eras of sports entertainment off of SummerSlam? How?”

“Mark my words, I will be at SummerSlam. Actually, no. I demand to be at SummerSlam. And my opponent will be better than Ember Moon, and I’m going to prove why I am the greatest female Superstar of all time.”

Queen of all of ERAS of Women’s Wrestling.

#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DiA2QEUL7m — Queen of all Eras (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2019

Her claim became true as the return of 'Stratusfaction' was reported in several wrestling news outlets, thereafter. Now although the lineup of Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair is not officially announced, it's not hard to predict who the 'greatest of all-time' phrase was dedicated to, in Flair's comments.

Trish has been the undisputed benchmark of WWE's female having held eight title reigns until the 'genetically superior athlete' entered the scene and surpassed the record with nine championship reigns within just four years. So it'll be a battle of supremacy between the two of the very bests at Summerslam.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that Trish Stratus' return to the scene will also help WWE to promote Summerslam. After all, the pay-per-view is happening in her hometown of Ontario, Canada and there can't be a better place where she makes her comeback in a solo contest. Over the past couple of years, we have seen her compete in women's Royal Rumble as well as a couple of tag team matches around Evolution PPV in October 2018. So, this will be her first one-on-one match after a long time should WWE make this match official.