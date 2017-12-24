WWE: Legendary Bubba Rey Dudley hints at retirement

Bengaluru, December 24: Bubba Rey Dudley, one half of the iconic Dudley Boyz, recently hinted at retiring from the pro-wrestling industry through a tweet.

The Dudley Boyz will always be remembered as one of the greatest tag teams that the pro-wrestling industry has ever seen. For the better part of the Attitude Era, they entertained the fans with their innovative moves. They are also the path-breaking performers who showed how to make best use of tables, ladders and chairs on the ring.

Bubba Rey's tag team partner D-Von Dudley had already retired from in-ring competition to focus more on backstage roles in the WWE. Now Bubba Rey Dudley also hinted his career is over after tweeting the following:

It was a hell of a year and a great 26yr career.



Thanks to @ringofhonor fans around the world, especially those in NYC who made my #FinalBattle a memorable one.



Cheers!! pic.twitter.com/SDgtXKCJoS — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) December 24, 2017

In case you don’t know, Bubba joined the Ring of Honor promotion for one more run after parting ways with the WWE in 2016. He wrestled there as Bully Ray, a heel character. After performing in a number of shows, he suffered a concussion in his head that might have forced him to announce his retirement.

Bubba’s last match took place at the ROH Final Battle which was a New York street fight against The Briscoes. He teamed up with another ECW legend, Tommy Dreamer, to come up short in the contest. The veteran took a table shot, which busted open his head. Following this incident, he posted the tweet suggesting retirement.

Bubba Rey previously took a bad bump at the Death of Dishonor PPV of the ROH promotion. He teamed up with The Briscoes in a six-man tag team title match to come up short again. After the match, one of the Briscoes hit Bubba on his head with a table that turned out to be fatal.

Bubba aka Bully needed medical attention following the shot. The doctors advised him to stay away from loud noise and bright lights. It was then when the legendary performer came to the conclusion that he couldn't continue to wrestle anymore.

In a recent interview with the Busted Open Radio, Bubba Rey Dudley declared his intentions to be a part of ROH, going forward in a non-wrestling capacity before saying a final goodbye to the fans.

“I’m still under contract to Ring of Honor. I actually will be at Ring of Honor on Friday for down at the ECW Arena. … I’ll be doing an autograph signing. I’ll be meeting fans. Honestly, I plan on being at the front door. The minute they open the doors at the ECW Arena, I am going to do my best to shake everybody’s hand that walks into the ECW Arena that night for Ring of Honor. That way, I can look everybody in the eye and tell them, thank you," he said.