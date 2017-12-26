WWE listed out top 10 shocking moments from the year 2017

Bengaluru, Dec 26: With the year coming closer to an end, it’s time to look back some of the most memorable moments in WWE.

The term 'shocking’ suits well with the WWE programming as it continues to deliver some unpredictable moments throughout the year.

Recently, WWE officially published top 10 shocking moments of the year 2017 which is are as follows:

10. Big Cass turns on Enzo Amore - The betrayal was evident from Big Cass as Enzo was holding him back for a long time. So, the inevitable came in the month of June when Cass took out Enzo with anonymous brutal backstage beatdowns followed up with a shocking acknowledgment on live TV.



9. Adam Cole debuts in NXT - The rumors were there for the indie veteran Adam Cole debuting on NXT. The inevitable happened at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III event just after Drew McIntyre captured the NXT title from Bobby Roode. Cole also formed a faction on that night to dominate the NXT scene, going forward.

8. Randy Orton burns down Sister Abigail's resting place - After quite sometimes, we have seen an outside altercation in the WWE far away from the ringside where The Viper burnt down the Wyatt house. It was a scary scene which set up the WWE Championship match between Wyatt and Orton at Wrestlemania.

7. Paige returns - After the turmoil that she went through for the past couple of years, Paige’s future was in serious jeopardy. So, WWE Universe gave her a standing ovation when she showed up the night after Survivor Series. She dominated the other women from Raw with The Absolution by her side from that point.



6. Tommaso Ciampa turns on Johnny Gargano - Two best friends went their separate ways once this incident took place at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May. We expected a major rivalry following this which was wiped out since Ciama was ruled out of action due to injury.





5. Braun Strowman tips over an ambulance - The monster among men showed his brutal strength after he tipped over an Ambulance on WWE Raw with Roman Reigns inside it. This was just one of many chaotic scenes that Strowman created for the entire year of 2017.

4. John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 - Rumours regarding this segment were all over the place prior to Wrestlemania 33. However, real-life moments like this never happened on live TV, before. From that perspective, it was a surreal scene which broke the internet.



3. Kevin Owens beats up Vince McMahon - Kevin Owens proved why he is the biggest heel of WWE today by putting his hands on none other than The Boss. Vince McMahon returned to Smackdown Live only to get beat up by the Prizefighter that set up the Hell in a Cell matchup between Owens and Shane McMahon.

2. The Shield reunites - With the fans demand growing day by day, The Shield reunion was bound to happen and it did take place in their birthplace of Indianapolis. The crowd went nuts with the Hounds of Justice getting back together and beating the hell out of every prime heel on Raw.



1. The Hardy Boyz return to WWE - The Hardy Boyz returning at Wrestlemania 33 will always remain as the most surprising moment of the year. There were least clues available for it as they entered the fray at the very last moment and claimed the Raw tag team championships to the much delight of the fans.