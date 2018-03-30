WWE looking forward to breaking attendance record at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia

The previously noted figure in a WWE show with the highest attendance was at Wrestlemania 32. The event was hosted at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas where the capacity was more than 100,000. The official figure let known by the company was 101,736 and it was declared as the biggest Wrestlemania of all time.

Moving forward in 2018, WWE is looking to shatter this record by hosting an event overseas. The speculated event is set to be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia. Later in the fall, an event is said to be conducted by the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world in the eastern continent.

It was first revealed in a report from The Sportster that a negotiation is going on between the WWE and MCG officials. The ground is said to have the capacity of the number recorded at the AT&T Stadium. Check out further updates from SportsKeeda.com,

"Reports suggest that the WWE and MCG are currently in negotiations to reach a deal so as to put forth a WWE event at The MCG this year, and although an NXT Takeover event was pitched by the WWE, the belief is that the event may not be enough to sell out the 100,000-seat venue."

WWE confirmed @WrestlingSheet’s exclusive report from back in December on their plan to run Global Warning II in Australia this October — a 100,000 seat event. Original story here: https://t.co/VKnmm5u4DC pic.twitter.com/QhQ7H2sllz — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 6, 2018

Right now, WWE has a number of Australian talents under their wings namely Buddy Murphy, The Iconic Duo (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) and TM-61 (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) from NXT. All of them will be utilized in the upcoming show, for sure. But, all of them are signed under NXT which is not enough to sell out such a big venue like the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Hence, it is likely that a new PPV event would be announced in due course. The entire schedule of the PPV calendar alongside the venues has been confirmed. Hence, a new event should be included in the schedule. But, it is not likely that it will be amongst the big-four PPV events.

Royal Rumble was hosted in Philadelphia whereas Wrestlemania 34 will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York and at Survivor Series in Los Angeles, California. The previous rumours suggested the return of the Global Warning event into the calendar which might turn out to be true. More official updates are expected in due course regarding this.