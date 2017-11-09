WWE: Major changes made to the match card of Survivor Series PPV

Bengaluru, Nov 9: This week's Raw and Smackdown changed the lineups of the Survivor Series PPV as well as declared more names for the traditional tag team match from both the male and female roster. Two of the four earlier announced matchups were also got changed.

The WWE Raw tag team championships were on the line in the main event of this week's show. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose fell unfortunate to the distraction created by the New Day during the match. This led them to suffer a pinfall loss to Sheamus and Cesaro who became the new tag team champions.

Following this, the Raw vs. Smackdown Live tag team champion vs. champion match was altered. Now, the team formed by Sheamus-Cesaro, The Bar will replace The Shield. They will take on the Usos from the blue brand in a heel vs. heel scenario contest.

Plus, AJ Styles became the new WWE Champion on this past edition of Smackdown Live pinning Jinder Mahal. By virtue of this, he has now earned the rights to feature in the main event of Survivor Series. It will be Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles in a champion vs. champion match.

The setup of team Raw and team Smackdown for Survivor Series has also been done, almost. Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman were already confirmed for the team whereas Finn Balor and Samoa Joe were able to throw themselves into the mix. Later, Jason Jordan was announced as the fifth and last member of Team Raw.

There're some confusions about Jordan getting the spot out of nowhere. Previously, Roman Reigns was rumoured to be inserted into the spot. He is scheduled to return in next week's Raw. So, there is a chance that The Big Dog might replace Jordan upon comeback.

In the women's division from Raw, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax were announced to be a part of the PPV match. Asuka was named as the third member of the team being the dominant performer whereas Sasha Banks was chosen over Bayley on the fourth spot. The fifth and final spot is open for now from the red brand whereas team Smackdown women's team is finalized.