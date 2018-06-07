WWE make big announcements for next week’s Smackdown Live

Like Raw, Smackdown has also arranged a unique thing for the women's ladder match participants. Paige announced that a female superstars' summit will take place during next week's show, featuring four names from the upcoming match at MITB, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Naomi.

These four ladies will be present in the ring alongside the general manager of the show, Paige who has been a unique show-runner for the blue brand from the get-go. This is another unique idea that she has come up with very recently and we can expect to see an impactful segment if it is executed properly.

The four participants in this match are likely to start chaos during this segment to gain the upperhand and deliver one final statement. We saw this kind of a summit in WWE before with the members of the Shield involved a few years ago. Things ended peacefully back then, but this time around the outcome could be very different.

Also scheduled on next week's Smackdown is a match for the former NXT Champion. Andrade Cien Almas has demanded for more competition on the show ever since his move to Smackdown Live. He is will get that this week in the form of a Luchador. Paige official announced a match between him and Sin Cara.

The masked superstar belongs to Mexico, the same country as Almas. He was happy to see his fellow country-man on Smackdown. These two worked together before moving to the WWE. Almas being a heel did not like his company and his manager, Zelina Vega warned Cara to stay away from her client.

I may wear a mask but you are the one ☝🏼 that is two faced! I didn’t lose a friend, I just realized I never had one! This is far from over Andrade! 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼#Enemigos 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/v3nxAqUer5 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) June 6, 2018

Later, Sin Cara in a backstage interview said Almas is a changed man and to prove that Almas wanted a match against his former friend Cara. Paige sanctioned the fight between two Mexican superstars for next week's show. This is for the first time that the so-called 'Eli-Dolo' will lock horns with the main roster superstar on Smackdown.