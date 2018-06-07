English

WWE make big announcements for next week’s Smackdown Live

Written By: Raja
Women's MITB summit set for next week (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, June 7: Next week WWE will get a final chance to add all the hype needed for the MITB PPV. The participants of this event will all aim to gain momentum as they head into their respective matches. With this in mind, WWE Raw has announced two huge fatal-4-way matches for the show where the ladder match participants will compete against each other.

Like Raw, Smackdown has also arranged a unique thing for the women's ladder match participants. Paige announced that a female superstars' summit will take place during next week's show, featuring four names from the upcoming match at MITB, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Naomi.

These four ladies will be present in the ring alongside the general manager of the show, Paige who has been a unique show-runner for the blue brand from the get-go. This is another unique idea that she has come up with very recently and we can expect to see an impactful segment if it is executed properly.

The four participants in this match are likely to start chaos during this segment to gain the upperhand and deliver one final statement. We saw this kind of a summit in WWE before with the members of the Shield involved a few years ago. Things ended peacefully back then, but this time around the outcome could be very different.

Also scheduled on next week's Smackdown is a match for the former NXT Champion. Andrade Cien Almas has demanded for more competition on the show ever since his move to Smackdown Live. He is will get that this week in the form of a Luchador. Paige official announced a match between him and Sin Cara.

The masked superstar belongs to Mexico, the same country as Almas. He was happy to see his fellow country-man on Smackdown. These two worked together before moving to the WWE. Almas being a heel did not like his company and his manager, Zelina Vega warned Cara to stay away from her client.

Later, Sin Cara in a backstage interview said Almas is a changed man and to prove that Almas wanted a match against his former friend Cara. Paige sanctioned the fight between two Mexican superstars for next week's show. This is for the first time that the so-called 'Eli-Dolo' will lock horns with the main roster superstar on Smackdown.

