WWE make major announcements for Smackdown in London

The Smackdown women's champion, Carmella was not present on the past edition of the show. After her successful title defense at Backlash, she has not learned about her next opponent, yet. However, the Princess of Staten Island is all over the internet with the trend of 'Mella is Money!'

She will continue to brag about her championship victory over Charlotte, next week too. According to her announcement, a royal celebration will happen on Smackdown which is also known as the 'Mellabration'. The expectations are that a new storyline will kick-off in London.

A huge match was also confirmed for the May 15th episode. It will determine a set of superstars to be included into the MITB 2018 match. Ever since they traded to Smackdown Live, The Bar have picked up a feud against the New Day. So, the two teams have been scheduled for a fight.

The winners of this contest on Smackdown Live will get the chance to compete in the MITB ladder match. This week, Cesaro picked up a big win over Xavier Woods. The latter one also suffered a hole in his tongue due to the extreme physical contest. So, his partners will definitely seek redemption, next week.

Check out WWE.com confirming this match,

“The rivalry between The New Day and The Bar has intensified in recent weeks, but it will reach a new level next Tuesday in London. The teams will clash in a Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, and while it will be a tag team bout, only one member of the winning squad will move on to the Ladder Match for the career-changing Money in the Bank contract next month.”

Also, a debut will finally happen on Smackdown, next week. Andrade 'Cien' Almas and his manager, Zelina Vega will arrive to the show. This is for the first time that the former NXT Champion will show up in the blue brand of the WWE. As per the claims of Vega, the Game will see change with the Mexican superstar's presence.