WWE makes big announcement for Christmas edition of Smackdown Live

The biggest attraction of Christmas episode of Smackdown is a United States Championship match. Shinsuke Nakamura is the current holder of the prestigious title who failed to come up with a significant title run.

Credit goes to the creative team of the WWE who did not book him even in a single feud during his title tenure that began back at the summer. A few weeks ago, a storyline began against Rusev culminating the aforementioned championship match, next week.

Rusev pinned Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown during a tag team match on the pre-TLC episode. This earned him a championship shot that will be happening on Christmas night. We should remind you that Rusev has already established his legacy as one of the greatest United States Champions having an undefeated streak at one point. He will be looking forward to starting the third reign with a mid-card belt, next week.

Another rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe will culminate on the Christmas edition via a match. Joe is one of the meanest heels present on the roster who did not back down to mention Hardy’s addition with alcohol on TV. He is continuously taking jabs on the Charismatic Enigma regarding this topic for the past several weeks.

The same happened on last night where the verbal assaults continued. Jeff Hardy managed to fire back with a Twist of Fate on Joe. Next week, they will try to settle out the differences within the squared circle as the McMahons announced this matchup. Hardy and Joe had an illustrious history from TNA wrestling promotion. We hope these veterans will come up with an A-game off the sleeves to deliver a solid match.

A special edition of Miz TV will also be in-store on Smackdown Live with Shane McMahon as the special guest. The Miz is continuously trying to get the blue brand commissioner as his tag team partner. But McMahon is in no condition to perform on a regular basis with his officials' duties on the show. So what will be his answer to the Hollywood A-lister. We will find out as USA Network airs the final Smackdown episode of 2018, next week.