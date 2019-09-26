WWE making Brock Lesnar the ‘New Face’ of Smackdown on FOX

The FOX premiere of Smackdown Live happens on October 4th as the show moves from the Tuesday night slot to Friday Nights. The main event of the show features Brock Lesnar challenging the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the title. It’s a big-time match considering that the challenger is returning to action on weekly TV program after nearly 15 years. Reports have already suggested that he might stand on top toppling Kofi’s challenge and thereby becoming the new champion.

Additionally, the news is that WWE has big plans around The Beast Incarnate, moving forward. According to Slice Wrestling, Brock Lesnar is confirmed to become the “Face Of SmackDown” on FOX after he wins the WWE Championship. Officials of the host platform want a “sports feel” and he is the most legitimate athlete in WWE today. Previously, Roman Reigns was set to capture the same spot. But it looks like plans have changed as The Big Dog is not involved in the main event scene for over a year.

Brock Lesnar is often touted to be the most decorated combat sports athlete in history. Back at the beginning of this decade, he has been part of the UFC promotion with the heavyweight championship belt in his grabs. This earned him tons of mainstream attentions that in turn helped FOX to sell the UFC products on their platform. So it’s no surprise that the new hosts want him back on the same marquee spotlight. Here’s what Dave Meltzer said about him on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“When they announced Brock Lesnar for the you know things sort of just add up in the sense that FOX wants to be sports-like and Brock is like their legitimate athlete. So I could see Brock winning the title, I’m not saying he’s going to, but it feels to me going to FOX early on that Vince would rather have Brock as Champion than Kofi Kingston.”

Also, the good news for Smackdown Live is that they will get Brock Lesnar’s seamless service during the fall. The Beast will make some back to back appearances until the last 'big-four’ PPV of the year, Survivor Series. Check out his upcoming WWE TV appearances which are way more than his usual sporadic schedule,

* September 30 (RAW - Phoenix, Arizona)

* October 4 (SmackDown - Los Angeles, California)

* October 11 (SmackDown - Las Vegas, Nevada)

* October 25 (SmackDown - Kansas City, Missouri)

* November 15 (SmackDown - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) - (The venue, Wells Fargo Center has advertised him).