WWE medically clears Alexa Bliss to wrestle again?

The good news is that Alexa Bliss herself is positive enough about a potential comeback. She has previously posted videos of training sessions. Plus, former world champion Mark Henry spoke up on this issue as a backstage official. According to him, The Goddess is now medically cleared to compete.

The World's Strongest Man was recently a guest on the Sirius XM Busted Open Radio and on the show he revealed the condition of Alexa Bliss. He recently had a "come to Jesus conversation" with her and learned how bad her condition was. She even lost memories of her flight from London to Switzerland. Thankfully, her health has improved since then.

Here are some words from Mark Henry about Bliss' condition, (wrestlingINC.com)

"We were flying from London to Switzerland and she said, 'I couldn't remember what flight or anything. I had to rely on everyone else telling me what to do. I couldn't stand up straight, I had vertigo.' She said she was in a bad way, and then she came back too soon, banged her head again, and really was in a bad place."

After Hell in a Cell, Alexa Bliss tried to make an early return so that she can compete at Evolution. But a throw by Ronda Rousey put her back in the medical room for a longer span. Sitting on the sidelines is the worst that a wrestler can expect in her career. Mark Henry tried to give her some positive advice during the tough situation,

"Now she's fine. She's been cleared. We are very happy she's going to be back in the fray, and I just wanted to remind her who she was. 'Remember who you are, don't go back too soon if you're not ready, and when you go back - Ronda's great, and Nia is doing her thing, and Becky & Charlotte, but you are a major player. And remember, when you come back, be who you are."

As per the veteran wrestler, there is no specific schedule for the return of Alexa Bliss. She might wait a bit before coming back to competition in early 2019. There can be a case where she returns in the next episode of WWE Raw, as well. But it depends totally on how her health continues to respond for the next few days.

Meanwhile, PWInsider.com revealed that the doctors are yet to clear her, 100 percent. She is allowed to take only some 'light bumps' inside the ring and be involve in a limited amount of physical activity. This is the reason why WWE still hasn't brought her back to competition. She will continue to perform as the authoritative figure until the full recovery happens.