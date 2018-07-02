WWE might confirm multiple Extreme Rules matches on Raw

The host venue of the event will be the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. They are yet to receive some marquee matches from WWE Raw when compared to Smackdown Live. The flagship show is yet to announce some big matches for the PPV event. However, we expect a number of them to be confirmed on tonight's edition.

The first match that could be announced is none other than the headliner rivalry of tonight. Bayley and Sasha Banks have finally turned their back on each other on the main roster. The GM has ordered them to go to a mandatory counseling session or else they will be fired from WWE Raw. This adds fuel to this feud that is already very heated.

Bayley and Sasha Banks changed the course of women's division by having the iconic Ironman match in 2015. WWE is likely to give them the opportunity to deliver the second version of it at the upcoming PPV. Either a first-ever women's division Extreme Rules or another Ironman match should be made official by the GM tonight.

Tonight's edition of WWE Raw from Sioux Falls is also likely to address the confusion regarding the contender's match for Universal Championship. The earlier announced multi-superstar match is off the card, right now. We have not heard about the replacement match for the same till now. However, Kurt Angle should confirm it immediately as we are merely 13 days away from the next PPV.

Currently, WWE is open to give a push to Roman Reigns, once again with eyes on the Summerslam main event. So it is almost certain that the Big Dog will get another opportunity to become Brock Lesnar's challenger. As per the current storyline, Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley is the fight that is most likely fight taht could happen at Extreme Rules.

The third and final match to be finalized tonight is between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman. The host venue has teased a steel cage match between the pair. The Monster in the Bank will get another chance to beat the hell out of Owens inside the steel structure. WWE Raw should also confirm this contest bringing a culmination to the feud that has been going on for weeks.