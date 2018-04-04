WWE Mixed Match Challenge finale result: April 3, 2018

The finale saw the team of Bobby Roode teaming up with Charlotte Flair against the absolute favorite team of the contest, The Miz, and Asuka. The later mentioned team defeated the strong pair of Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, two weeks ago. Last week, Charlotte Flair was unable to compete and got replaced by Becky Lynch, at the last moment.

Despite this, she helped her team to win the match against Sasha Banks and Finn Balor to advance to the finale of the WW Mixed Match Challenge. Charlotte Flair was completely okay getting over her concussion and returned to action on last night’s Smackdown. So, the final match started with Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair walking into the match, first following up with their opponents.

It was Roode and The Miz who started the match. Roode stroke with his GLORIOUS pose as the crowd gave him a thunderous reaction while The Miz raised his hands to shut up the crowd. Charlotte gave a chop to The Miz which distracted him and Roode went for the Glorious DDT, right away forcing Miz to bail off.

A tag was made to Asuka as we got a preview of Wrestlemania women’s championship match between the two of them. The streak of Asuka almost came to an end after Charlotte delivered a beautiful moon assault off the top rope. Miz tried to interfere the bout and got locked into the Figure Eight lock from The Queen.

Afterward, Miz turned out to be the one to pin Roode to pave the way for the win on behalf of his team in the following manner, (courtesy WWE.com)

“Despite this surprise assault, Miz was still able to kick out of Roode’s follow-up attack. Then, just when Roode was able to drop Miz with The Glorious DDT, Asuka snuck in and returned the favor by delivering an earth-shattering kick to the back of his head. Miz quickly followed up with the devastating Skull-Crushing Finale and picked up the epic victory for his team!”

With this, the Mixed Match Challenge came to an end before the Wrestlemania 34.The Miz and Asuka came out as the winners of the contest which was quite expected. After the match, these two celebrated inside the ring as they received $100,000 for their WWE MMC charity partner – “the real winners,” Rescue Dogs Rock.

"When @WWEAsuka and I joined this tournament we have one goal in mind, and that is to win 100,000 dollars for @RDR_NYC, and WE DID EXACTLY THAT!" - @mikethemiz #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/Cd7gECyYUM — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2018

The Awesome One quoted, “This one’s for the puppies!” before mentioning how much it means to give to the charities. He also noted that this week has been the greatest of his life as he became a father and then win the MMC. Furthermore, he vowed to defend the Intercontinental Championship successfully while Asuka seemed to ready to use this momentum while capturing the Smackdown Women’s title at Wrestlemania 34.