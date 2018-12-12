WWE Mixed Match Challenge II final match set at WWE TLC

The finale will take place on December 16th at the WWE TLC event. Team Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal-Alicia Fox) was up against Apollo Crews-Bayley which was a new team in the mix. Finn Balor and Bayley was the original team who formed Team B n B. But Balor is injured and could not compete in last night.

Hence, Apollo Crews turned out to be the replacement for Finn Balor. He tried to bring all of his high-flying offenses into the match only to come up losing. Although it was Bayley who digested the pinfall. Once Crews and Mahal competed in the opening segment of the match, Bayley and Foxy entered the fray.

Singh Brothers distracted The Hugger for the entire time forcing Bayley to attack them. She hit the Bayle-to-belly on both of them but Alicia Fox took advantage of this. The former Divas champion hit her with a big boot from the back to pick up the win. Team Mahalicia became the first team to enter the final match of Mixed Match Challenge on this Sunday.

In the other match of the night, two successful teams squared off from Smackdown Live. Team Awe-ska (The Miz-Asuka) was up against Team Fabulous Truth (Carmella-R-Truth). Going by the fact that Finn Balor is out of action, Team Fabulous Truth is the new favorites to win this year's Mic. But their opponents were the winners of Mixed Match Challenge I.

They got extremely lucky that Team Awe-ska was not on the same page on last night. The Miz was not willing to tag in his partner as the match progressed. Plus, he fed The Empress of Tomorrow into a superkick from Carmella. A frustrated Asuka rained a flurry of strikes on The Miz to put him down. R-Truth took care of the rest by hooking the leg and pinning him.

With that being said, we received the opponent of Team Mahalicia at Mixed Match Challenge finale. Here’s the official confirmation of another WWE TLC match,

“At WWE TLC, Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox will battle R-Truth & Carmella in Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals. Who will triumph in the Finals? Find out this Sunday at WWE TLC!”