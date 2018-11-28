WWE Mixed Match Challenge II results from first play-off: November 27, 2018

Both the matches from this week's episodes took place from the Raw division. Team Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal-Alicia Fox) took on Ember Moon and Curt Hawkins i.e. team #1 vs. #4. Braun Strowman was the original partner for Moon, but he is now out of action due to a shattered elbow. His absence turned out to be fatal for the team whom we considered as one of the favorites.

Curt Hawkins has not won a single match for the last two years and continued his losing streak at Mixed Match Challenge, too. In fact, he was afraid of losing and denied to compete in the match. Ember Moon and Alicia Fox started the match with Hawkins’ partner taking control of the match. Foxy had to tag Jinder Mahal and that also dragged Hawkins into the contest.

Mahal dominated the match before Hawkins tagged in Moon. It was easy for The Shenom to put away Alicia Fox with the Eclipse. But Curt Hawkins was so desperate that he went back into the match trying to score the pinfall. The referee did not count as it was illegal. This chaotic scene allowed Mahal to hit the Khallas on Hawkins to get the win. Team Mahalicia became the first team to progrees into the Mixed Match Challenge semis.

The second matchup of the night featured team #2 against #3 i.e. Team BnB (Finn Balor-Bobby Lashley) went up against Team Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley-Mickie James). Both these teams have similar win-loss records in the league stage (3-1). They are of same strength hinting good competition in the play-off.

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley annoyed the Minnesota audience by doing their heel antics before the match started. Mickie James and Bayley started the match thereafter. They tagged their respective partners after a back and forth contest. Lashley dominated the match while Mickie took Bayley out of the ring, so that Balor can’t tag her partner.

But The Hugger was eventually back in her corner and entered the match. She unloaded on Mickie James before Lio Rush entered to interfere the contest. This led Finn Balor to wipe him out of the ring and deliver a summersault senton splash. Bayley hit the Bayley-to-belly on Mickie to receive the big win and head onto the Mixed Match Challenge semi-final.