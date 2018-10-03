WWE Mixed Match Challenge result from episode 3: October 2, 2018

The lineup for this week featured a match from the WWE Raw roster while the other was from Smackdown division. Finn Balor and Bayley against Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox was the first matchup. The latter duo, also known as Team Mahalicia already suffered a loss at the hands of Lashley and Mickie, last week. So this was their final opportunity to stay alive in this tournament.

Balor and Bayley exchanged their jacket while making their entrance. Alicia Fox wanted to be the squadron of their squad after last week Jinder fell short to lead the team. So she instead chose to face Balor instead of Bayley. Mahal and Finn Balor finally started the match but Sunil Singh interrupted asking Bayley for a Bollywood Dance with him inside the ring. Fox sent a distracted Bayley into the ring post.

A furious Bayley chased down Sunil Singh later and hit him with a Bayley-to-belly. Finn Balor performed a suicidal dive that took both Mahal and Sunil out. Bayley then hit the ring and caught Foxy with another Bayley-to-belly to pick up the win. Team Mahallicia, on the other hand, fell to a score of 0-2 as of now.

The second match from Smackdown featured two real-life couples in the WWE. Rusev & Lana (Team Ravishing Rusev) squared off against Jimmy Uso and Naomi. Both these teams featured in the first season of Mixed Match Challenge, as well. They engaged in heated exchanges on the social media for the last couple of days to heat up the contest.



Rusev and Lana were already distracted by the situation in Milwaukee before the start of the match. Portland crowd reminded them more of it by chanting Milwaukee, constantly. Lana and Naomi started the match with their quick moves alongside a dance-off contest. Rusev and Jimmy Uso got into a verbal confrontation over who was the winner and started their own dance-off contest!

The two men inside the ring paid homage to legendary Rikishi with their dance moves until Rusev hit a kick to Jimmy’s face. Rusev also broke a pinfall attempt by Naomi inside the ring. This led Jimmy Uso to get a mic and asked the crowd about Milwaukee. Lana slapped the taste out of Uso’s mouth but Naomi took advantage by rolling her up for the win. Team Day One Glow has now advanced to the next round of Mixed Match Challenge.