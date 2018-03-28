WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Result of 2nd semi-final

Last night, it marked the second semi-final match to set up the final lineup of the contest. Sasha Banks and Finn Balor were voted to have a second chance into this tournament. So, they had to face the team of Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair. Previously, Sasha and Finn were defeated by the 'Awe-ska’ which is the team name for The Miz and Asuka.

Charlotte Flair was unable to compete in this match to after an injury scare broke out via WWE.com. She was probably given rest in order to recuperate from an ongoing concussion.

So, the fans had to choose from the given options those were Lana, Carmella, and Becky Lynch. The latter one was chosen by the WWE Universe as we saw a brand new team at last night’s match.

Roode and Balor started the match with both men going for some initial fired-up moves. The former US Champion decided to do the Glorious pose to earn some chants from the fans whereas Balor did the 'Too Sweet’ trademark to get some cheers, as well. After it, Sasha Banks begged for the tag and received.

Sasha and Becky went for some back-and-forth moves until Balor was blind-tagged into the match, again. The latter one was seen rolling with step-up enziguiri following up with a double stomp. Furthermore, he delivered a double-stomp, as well and dropkicks his opponent to the rope. Meanwhile, Banks tags herself in the match which brought a quick ending to the contest, as follows, (courtesy WWE.com)

“However, The Boss took her eye off the ball when she turned and knocked Roode out of the ring, then dove through the ropes to put the exclamation on her point. With Banks distracted, Lynch suddenly turned her world upside-down when The Boss returned to the ring by rolling her up for the huge win!”

Once the match was finished, Kurt Angle walked out in his hometown to a standing ovation. He announced that Charlotte Flair should be back from injury, next week to feature in the final of the Mixed Match Challenge. The lineup would be Bobby Roode-Charlotte Flair going against The Miz-Asuka.