WWE Mixed Match Challenge results from episode 10-November 20, 2018

Team Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal-Alicia Fox) took on Team Pawz (Bobby Roode-Natalya) from Monday Night Raw in the first match. The first team still has issues with Team Captain selection while the second team is still trying to come to terms with each other. Kevin Owens was the original partner for Nattie at the beginning, but was replaced by Bobby Roode after Owens got injured.

Jinder Mahal, Alicia Fox, and Singh Brothers made their entrance to open this week's Mixed Match Challenge. Singh Brothers still looked to be in pain after Brock Lesnar attack last week. They were complaining about it to Fox as Team Pawz made their entrance. Foxy and Natalya started the match with the latter one in control for most part of the match.

Jinder Mahal gave some advice to Singh Brothers before entering the match. Bobby Roode dominated him and went for the Glorious DDT, but Singh Brothers distracted Roode. This paved way for Jinder Mahal to hit the Cobra Clutch Slam on Roode to pick up the win. Team Mahalicia will now compete in next week’s play-off against Team Monster Eclipse.

From Smackdown Live Team Fabulous Truth (R-Truth-Carmella) went up against Team Ravishing Rusev Day (Rusev-Lana). There is no doubt about the entertainment factor that both these teams bring to the table. But they are yet to pick up a single win and that was quite surprising. They received one last chance to stay alive in the tournament and one team grabbed the opportunity.

R-Truth was about to leave the arena before the match for celebrating the Thanksgiving Day. But Carmela reminded him about their scheduled match. They showed up and started a shout-out contest against Rusev and Lana. The audience broke into chants of “What’s up” and “Rusev Day.” They eventually wanted a dance break as Truth and Carmella showed them their moves.

Rusev and Lana attacked them from the back to start the second contest of the Mixed Match Challenge. Lana dominated Carmella after hitting her with a Face-buster. Rusev took cheapshots at R-Truth to control him, as well. Truth started to fight back only to digest a kick from Lana. Carmella made a sudden tag and hit Lana with a superkick to collect a surprise pinfall. Fabulous Truth will now challenge Charlotte and Jeff Hardy at the playoffs.