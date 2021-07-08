WWE Monday Night Raw draws lowest viewership in show history

But most importantly, this week’s RAW drew the lowest viewership in WWE’s history. The previous lowest viewership was recorded on December 14, 2020 episode, which drew 1.526 million viewers.

The July 5 episode of RAW was tied with last week and the December 14, 2020 show with the lowest 18-49 key demo rating in the show's history. It should be noted that Raw faced stiff competition from the NBA Playoffs, while last week’s post Hell In a Cell episode did not have such face-off.

In terms of yearly statistics, RAW viewership was down 12.7% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 16.3% from the same week in 2020. An NHL Stanley Cup Finals game aired on NBC, simultaneously which drew 2.56 million viewers and a 0.60 key demo rating.

RAW promoted several matches and segments advertised ahead of time this week to hype things up. MVP’s in-ring return with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for a match against The New Day, Charlotte Flair giving a medical update, Ricochet vs. John Morrison, and a special Money In The Bank edition of Miz TV featuring all the men's red brand participants were announced prior to the show but failed to do the trick.

In more news from Raw, WWE has reportedly taped the final edition of the ThunderDome era at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday night, according to John Pollock's reports.

This one will air next Monday as the go-home episode to the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. PWInsider noted that due to WWE taping RAW on the same day as the Great American Bash special, no WWE NXT Superstar was brought for dark matches before or after the show.

WWE will air the July 19 post-MITB RAW episode, live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with fans in attendance. Things are likely to be better for the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history as the company hits the road.

July 12 Raw episode has the following matches announced on the card, as of this writing.

* RAW Tag Team Champion Omos will make his in-ring singles debut vs. Erik while the other tag champ AJ Styles will face Ivar as the duo head on to defend their titles against The Viking Raiders at Money In The Bank 2021 PPV.

* WWE United States Champion Sheamus returns to action as she defends his championship against Humberto Carrillo

* John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match