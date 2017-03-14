English
WWE Monday Night Raw fallout and twitter reactions: March 14

By Staff

Michigan, Mar 14: Last night's Raw went off the air with a brutal attack from Triple H to an injured Seth Rollins.

The Cerebral Assassin justified his name by locking in the kneebar to an already torn knee of Rollins. There's some serious jeopardy about Rollins' Wrestlemania status.

Shawn Michaels (left) and Roman Reigns (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
Shawn Michaels (left) and Roman Reigns (Image courtesy: wwe.com)

Once the main show was over, WWE released the following footage which showed Rollins is being helped by the WWE officials to get recovered. Foley also fell victim to the wrath of the Game and seen in the same condition.

Dana Brooke also interviewed on the fallout show where she told that she and Charlotte has an 'unfinished business' which needs to be settled.

Furthermore, some big segments were announced for next week's show. Chris Jericho will host the Highlight Reel with his Wrestlemania opponent, Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns will take on his nemesis Braun Strowman, as well.

These two have some serious bad blood in recent times. On the dark segment on Raw, Roman Reigns came out and called Braun Strowman to face him.

They started battling outside the ring. Strowman got the upper hand using the steel steps. But, Reigns connected with two massive spears to put him down and close the show.

WWE further confirmed that Undertaker will square off against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania.

Check out the twitter reactions from last night's Raw:

Story first published: Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 13:00 [IST]
