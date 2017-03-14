WWE Monday Night Raw fallout and twitter reactions: March 14

Michigan, Mar 14: Last night's Raw went off the air with a brutal attack from Triple H to an injured Seth Rollins.
The Cerebral Assassin justified his name by locking in the kneebar to an already torn knee of Rollins. There's some serious jeopardy about Rollins' Wrestlemania status.
Once the main show was over, WWE released the following footage which showed Rollins is being helped by the WWE officials to get recovered. Foley also fell victim to the wrath of the Game and seen in the same condition.
Dana Brooke also interviewed on the fallout show where she told that she and Charlotte has an 'unfinished business' which needs to be settled.
Furthermore, some big segments were announced for next week's show. Chris Jericho will host the Highlight Reel with his Wrestlemania opponent, Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns will take on his nemesis Braun Strowman, as well.
NEXT WEEK: The "REAL @FightOwensFight" will be EXPOSED on the #HighlightReel! #RAW @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/Wjk9rZ6faX— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017
These two have some serious bad blood in recent times. On the dark segment on Raw, Roman Reigns came out and called Braun Strowman to face him.
Post #RAWDetroit footage part one...Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman #WWE @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/iPihMsdRRA— Status Update (@WackPackStatus) March 14, 2017
They started battling outside the ring. Strowman got the upper hand using the steel steps. But, Reigns connected with two massive spears to put him down and close the show.
WWE further confirmed that Undertaker will square off against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania.
Check out the twitter reactions from last night's Raw:
@MsCharlotteWWE @WrestleMania @DanaBrookeWWE She still did this pic.twitter.com/j8d91k4y45— jacques (@TeeHaitchGee) March 14, 2017
@MsCharlotteWWE @shinsukesshield @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/a2AFmjfK4S— Alex Parker (@FireLordFLC) March 14, 2017
Statement Made..— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 14, 2017
We've won Championships World Wide..
We are on a different level than the rest..#WWERaw#RAWDetroit
@WWE @DanaBrookeWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/q84hZrpFtE— 🃏Harley Quinn🃏 (@CassHummel) March 14, 2017
IT'S MR. SOCKO!!!!! @RealMickFoley brought some "back up" to @WWE #RAW!! @TripleH @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/reDQZlSrNY— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 14, 2017
@WWE @WWERollins @TripleH pic.twitter.com/khy9ulxrTW— Bruno (@ItsBrunoPosts) March 14, 2017
@WWE @WWERollins @TripleH pic.twitter.com/DqSA8kdc5C— Ms. $uh (@suh_ellenfjb) March 14, 2017
👊🏻🖤 @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/qNBqIF6yoV— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 14, 2017
@WWE @WWERomanReigns @WrestleMania @ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/Qxy0eC41hb— Team Reigns (@WWETeamReigns) March 14, 2017
.@WWERomanReigns might have asked for #TheUndertaker, but instead, he got... @ShawnMichaels?!?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/kYzTnxedzz— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017
