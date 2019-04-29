WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 29, 2019

A special edition of A Moment of Bliss awaits us in which the host Alexa Bliss will reveal the participants of the 2019 edition of the Money in the Bank ladder match from the Raw brand. This is the current headliner for the flagship show for which promotions are being made across social media.

Apart from this, the championship feuds will continue for Money in the Bank where AJ Styles eyes the Universal Championship while Lacey Evans is targeting Becky Lynch for her Raw women's championship. New rivalries for US and tag team titles may also kick-off on tonight's edition of the flagship show.

We should also take note that WWE has not put that much emphasis on the storylines for Money in the Bank till date considering the huge gap in pay-per-view schedule after Wrestlemania 35. This could hinder them to sell out the upcoming show set for May 19th. So they are finally revealing the lineups from WWE Raw men and women's division lineup for the most opportunistic ladder match. And who better to do it, than last year's winner?

Alexa Bliss will disclose a total of eight participants for 2019 Money in the Bank ladder match, four from men and four from women's division. Spoilers for these names are already out on the internet which suggests Naomi, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, and Sasha Banks are the four competing from the Raw female roster.

It does indicate that Sasha Banks may finally return on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and that could definitely garner attention from the crowd. We will wait to hear on how WWE has treated her hiatus since Wrestlemania and whether the company plans to change her into a heel. As for the men's division, the four competitors should be Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Cesaro. Insider scoops suggest Sami Zayn could replace any one of the latter duo to take his rightful spot in the match.

Last week, AJ Styles reserved the spot of the number one contender for the Universal Championship and thereby confirmed the dream match against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. With both men being babyface superstars, this could prohibit WWE to set up a solid feud between them. So you should not be surprised if AJ brings back old pals Gallows-Anderson to turn heel and re-form The Club on WWE Raw.

'Becky Two Belts' have proven to be the target for everyone from the women's roster. Lacey Evans is standing in the front of that line now that she has a sure-shot title opportunity at Money in the Bank. She made the champion her victim courtesy of the devastating Women's Right for two consecutive weeks. So The Man needs to make a comeback tonight to gain momentum back in her favor.

WWE.com also hinted that more new storylines may start for the upcoming PPV starting from tonight's flagship show,

“Will anyone dare to challenge The Samoan Submission Machine for his United States Title? And how will The Swiss Superman fare as a singles competitor now that he’s seemingly separated from his longtime tag team partner Sheamus?”

Additionally, Bray Wyatt will continue to tease his new gimmick featuring the Firefly Funhouse. We have to wait and see if he introduces more bizarre characters from the house or starts a new rivalry with anyone from the current Raw roster.