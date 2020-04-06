WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 6, 2020

As the world continues to go through a tough time, WWE is sticking to their mantra of bringing entertainment to their fanbase on a seamless basis. Hence, there won’t be a stoppage on the telecast of weekly shows after the 'show of shows’ that starts with this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

A lot of surprises, debuts, and returns should be there on the show considering this is the post-Wrestlemania night. Fallouts from what transpired for the past couple of nights will be addressed. Also, we will learn what the future holds for the reigning champions of the flagship show as WWE airs this taped episode of the red brand from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE received the first-ever British WWE Champion in the form of Drew McIntyre by the end of Wrestlemania 36 night II. He became the only sixth superstar to defeat Brock Lesnar via pinfall since returning in 2012.

It took four Claymore Kicks on the skull of the beast to tame him down and perhaps send him to the usual hiatus that he takes after the biggest event of the year. With that being said, someone from the WWE Raw locker room should confront the new WWE Champions questioning his fulfillment of prophecy.

Kevin Owens with the moment of the night so far #WrestleMania



Speaking of this leads us to the Raw superstars who picked up singles wins at Wrestlemania 36. Kevin Owens won his scheduled match against Seth Rollins, while Aleister Black turned lights out for Bobby Lashley with a Black Mass. Both these men should be next in line for a shot at the most prestigious title present in sports entertainment.

However, the champion, as well as these names, are babyfaces which might force the creative team to come up with an alternative name for the new number one contender’s position.

Becky Lynch continued her historic title reign that started one year ago at Wrestlemania 35. On Saturday night, she ticked off Shayna Baszler from her challengers’ list by picking up a pinfall win over the former NXT Women’s Champion.

But the lame finish of the match still raises questions of The Man’s capability and she knows it, very well. Becky already stated Baszler knows where to find her and that might be an indication that the feud on WWE Raw will continue.

The other top name from the Raw women’s division, Charlotte Flair won the NXT Women’s Title at Wrestlemania by defeating Rhea Ripley with authority.

The Queen forced the strong Australian to tap out of her Figure-Eight submission move to become a two-time champion with the belt belonging to the black and yellow brand. It is now time to learn update on whether Charlotte will move to NXT on Wednesday nights or continue to be on Raw to stretch the feud with Ripley.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge also picked up the big win over Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match to end the personal feud. This comeback win was much needed as he looks forward to resuming his WWE career.

But WWE will reportedly be using him in a special capacity and he should not be seen on Raw until the next big occasion arrives. More on his next move should be revealed when the next edition of the longest weekly television show in history airs with episode number 1502.