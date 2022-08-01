WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 1, 2022

Nothing specifically has been announced for tonight’s episode of Raw, but we expect the top champions of the red brand to be in attendance.

The Women’s Division in particular could witness a drastic change when the August 1 episode of Monday Night Raw airs from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The overall seventh encounter between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns was billed to be “One last time. One last match” and it over-delivered to the expectations.

As noted by the voice of the WWE, Michael Cole, the Last Man Standing match was perhaps the 'damnest thing’ that he ever saw in his 25-year tenure in the WWE. The most storied WWE rivalry of the modern generation had a fitting end and it was Roman Reigns who stood tall.

The Tribal Chief of the WWE came out of the Nissan Stadium as still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and he is already set for his next title defense.

Soon after his title match with Lesnar, WWE officially announced that Drew McIntyre will challenge him next at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on September 3. Now, we will hear from Roman about this much-anticipated contest.

Apart from the main event, the biggest news coming out of Summerslam 2022 was the new insertions to the WWE Raw Women’s Division. Initially, Bianca Belair put his women’s title on the line in the opening match against Becky Lynch.

In the end, The EST of WWE hit a stunning Spanish Fly before planting Lynch with the KOD to get the pin-fall win and thereby secure her redemption from last year’s Summerslam. But that wasn’t the end of the story.

Belair and Lynch were trying to have reconciliation when Bayley made her shocking return to the WWE alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. They apparently wanted to ambush the champion if not it was for Lynch who save the day.

With that, Big Time Becks has turned into a babyface figure who might just proceed to help out Belair in this brewing feud that also involved the three new entrants on Raw. Plus, Lynch is reportedly injured from her Summerslam match and we expect to hear an update on her medical condition.

During the brutal No Disqualification contest between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor), Edge made a jaw-dropping return, taking the WWE Universe to his 'Brood’ days.

Obviously, Balor and Priest were his targets who he spear-ed to make way for The Mysterios to pick up the win. The Rated R-Superstar is back with a vengeance and he made it clear in his first appearance since June.

Now, he will be on Raw to reveal more about his state of mind as WWE programming starts build-ups around Clash at the Castle. It’s likely that the UK-PPV will have Finn Balor on the card and Edge should be his opponent given the animosity between the two. More on the story will unfold when WWE’s latest red brand episode airs on the USA Network.