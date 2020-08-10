WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 10, 2020

In such circumstances, the next episode of WWE RAW will be airing tonight where we expect to learn what the creative team has in store in these two capacities. Plus, two huge main events will be there on the show with the lineup being Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens and Asuka vs Bayley. SummerSlam implications will be attached to the later bout that goes down, tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Raw ratings tanked to the lowest possible extent, last month giving a wake-up call to the management. Appeared Shane McMahon with this Underground scene where shoot fights with no rules are allowed.

The battleground was introduced fetching tons of attention and thus taking care of the problem related to ratings and viewerships. The monstrous Dabba-Kato, Erik of The Viking Raiders, Dolph Ziggler, and The Hurt Business made their presence felt on the first night raising the expectations high for the follow-up segments those are waiting, tonight.

The legendary Ric Flair had a backstage session with Kevin Owens where he had a piece of advice for the latter. It stated that being like Randy Orton could earn KO, main-event caliber opportunities. Instead of listening to it, the ever-outspoken Owens, caught the two-time WWE Hall of Famer off-guard by challenging Orton to a match.

So, a battle will take place between The Prizefighter vs The Apex Predator on Raw. Owens, who is the next in line for the Legend Killer’s line of sight, would have to extra cautious or else he could just end up being the next victim.

On a contradictory note, Owens, who is also a former Universal Champion of his own would love to put an end to the path of rampage created by Randy Orton, providing an advantage to the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre before SummerSlam.

Asuka is all set to seek redemption against Sasha Banks and Bayley let alone reclaiming her WWE Raw Women’s Championship that she never lost via ethical pinfall or submission. But to get the Title Shot against The Boss at SummerSlam, she’ll have to get through SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, first.

As indicated by Stephanie McMahon on SmackDown, a win over Bayley, tonight could earn Asuka the title match that she is desperately seeking. The Empress of Tomorrow hasn’t forgotten the brutal beatdown by Bayley on her close friend Kairi Sane that appeared to be career-ending. This will be an added motivation for Asuka as she wants Bayley to regret it, by all means.

Meanwhile, WWE.com indicated that the mystery group who claim themselves to be the RETRIBUTION could make their presence felt during this title match at Asuka’s expense.

They’d be happy to create a massacre on the flagship show just like they did on this past week’s SmackDown. The production team had to prepared enough to counter these five goons who are apparently building an anti-WWE campaign.

In an interesting situation from last week, one-half of the Raw tag team champions, Montez Ford was poisoned by somebody and collapsed on the mat. Ford's wife Bianca Belair believes that the current challengers for the tag titles, Andrade, Angel Garza, and their manager, Zelina Vega could be behind this.

Belair has also attacked Vega during the latter's Twitch stream but she’s yet to file a piece of evidence against the accused one. Could she produce it or the ever-cunning Vega be able to dodge the accusations? We will find out the answers when WWE's flagship show brings the next episode, tonight.