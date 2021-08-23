WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 23, 2021

The Fallouts from the bygone event will be gathered tonight on Raw which will also see the start of the build up for the next pay-per-view in line - Extreme Rules 2021, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 26 September, 2021.

The WWE Championship storyline should be the focal point while the new Women's Champion will begin her title reign on the show that will emanate from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Bobby Lashley didn’t want to just beat Goldberg, but he rather wanted to end the WWE Hall of Famer's career at SummerSlam. During WWE Title fight, he was partially able to do the same by targeting the knees of the legendary superstar.

Multiple attacks and chair shots on the knees of Goldberg caused a referee stoppage to the match. Things went out of hands when Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Goldberg's son Gage to leave him lying in the ring.

MVP insisted that it was a mistake, but that excuse wasn’t enough for the former WCW franchise, who has promised to end Lashley for good following the showdown. So, Goldberg vs. Lashley II will happen soon and we might get to know more about the match on Raw.

Randy Orton and Riddle have become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. At SummerSlam, Team RK-Bro successfully captured the straps by defeating AJ Styles and Omos.

This is the first title reign for Orton and Riddle together who might move on to a new feud from tonight while AJ should move into the singles career from now on. This should also help Omos to be on his own as he remains focused on building momentums as WWE’s newly resident giant on the active roster.

Charlotte Flair extended her undefeated streak at SummerSlam to 5-0 as she submitted Nikki A.S.H. to recapture the Raw Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat also featuring Rhea Ripley. This marked the beginning of the sixth title reign for Flair with the red strap while her overall title win count on the main roster reached 12.

While The Queen reigned supreme at the PPV event, being the champion she will always be having targets on the back. Nikki can always demand her rematch for the title while Ripley wasn’t involved in the decision-making move for the SummerSlam match. Hence we can't rule out the builds for another Triple Threat bout.

In case, WWE wants to move forward to a fresh feud for the new champion then Alexa Bliss could be a good choice. The Twisted Goddess shattered Eva Marie's confidence by defeating her with ease at SummerSlam and thereby punishing her for the misbehavior with Lilly doll. Fresh-off this win, Bliss can certainly expect to be back into the title picture after a long wait.

As for Eva, she might just have to search for a new bodyguard since Doudrop had seemingly ended the alliance with her mentor. At SummerSlam, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion was proud to announce Marie as the loser of the match and mocked her by putting on the entrance robe.

Was this a big move towards a singles career on the main roster? We'll find out on the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night RAW.