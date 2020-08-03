WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 3, 2020

So, the creative team is still trying their best to present packed episodes in the absence of some marquee superstars at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down.

Announced for tonight, the championship angles will be the prime focus of the show as the WWE Champion will respond to the attack of WWE’s Apex Predator, while Asuka will also address her state of mind after dropping the Raw women’s title and losing her tag team partner forever after a heinous attack.

Also, a due championship match will be in-store to kick things off on the show that has already been filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Drew McIntyre never saw the 'RKO outta nowhere’ coming in the closing moments of last week’s Raw. Randy Orton made it clear, earlier in the night that he's coming for McIntyre's WWE Championship and he had no problems to strike first, dropping the champion with the most dangerous move in the world of sports entertainment.

The King of Claymore Country had just picked up a win over Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules Match when the attack took place to plant seeds of the much-anticipated Summerslam bout. Now that the title match has been made official, the fearless title-holder will be on the show to react to Orton's recent ruthless mode that has brought back shades of the Legend Killer persona.

Will @WWEAsuka be out for retribution on @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE tomorrow night on #WWERaw?



Post a gif of what YOU want to see happen! 👀 pic.twitter.com/gbUMfPXfuQ — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020

Asuka's agony of losing the WWE Raw Women’s Championship to Sasha Banks was converted into pure rage considering the fallouts from last week. Firstly, she never suffered a clean pinfall loss as Bayley attacked Kairi Sane in the backstage to force her to leave the ring and come in aid for her tag partner. So, she got counted out by the referee and as per the rules of the match, the title changed hands.

A few hours later, it was declared that Kairi Sane suffered a career-ending injury (kayfabe) and won’t return to the WWE again. So, as Bayley & Sasha Banks' reign of dominance across the brands continue, they will now have to face the wrath of the Empress of Tomorrow who is in a bad mood. It seems Asuka will be out for payback after the heinous attack on her best friend.

WWE has also announced the opening contest of this week’s Raw as Apollo Crews returns on TV after a few weeks of absence. He will go straight into a battle with MVP to determine who the real United States Champion is.

The storied mid-card belt’s status has been clouded with controversy lately. Crews is still considered to be the reigning champion who was originally set to defend the belt against MVP at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules. But, he wasn’t cleared to compete as a result of Bobby Lashley’s attack.

With Murphy always standing by his side, Seth Rollins has been unstoppable on the red brand for the past few weeks. He’s taken out one of the eyes of Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules and almost repeated the action, last week with Aleister Black standing on the receiver’s side. If it wasn’t for Dominik Mysterio, then Black’s condition could have been worse.

With Summerslam approaching, it’s assumed that WWE is building a program involving all these names which should roll through when Raw airs with the latest episode from the PC.