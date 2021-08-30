WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 30, 2021

Also, two pairs of former best buddies The Miz-John Morrison and Eva Marie-Doudrop will feature in singles action when the show takes place at the Paycom Center (earlier known as the Chesapeake Energy Arena) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

WWE’s post-SummerSlam build up began with United States Champion Damian Priest interrupting an in-ring promo by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP. Priest challenged Lashley to a fight to which Lashley replied with an attack on Priest.

The pair eventually competed in a non-title match which ended in a DQ as Sheamus attacked Priest to get his payback for his SummerSlam US title loss.

Priest then suffered a double-team attack but Drew McIntyre made the save. A tag team match went down later as Priest and McIntyre picked up the win thanks to Lashley walking out on Sheamus.

Later, The All-Mighty and The Celtic Warrior argued in a backstage segment which nearly got physical. As a result, a non-title match between the two has been announced in this week’s headliner which should be a hard-hitting encounter.

After weeks of tension between The Miz and John Morrison, the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw the latter getting a beatdown by the Hollywood A-Lister in a shocking turn of events.

It began with celebrity Logan Paul coming out for a Moist TV segment with Morrison. Miz, who wasn’t happy that Morrison didn’t introduce him, came out a little bit later.

After Paul left, Xavier Woods came out to interrupt the duo. Miz then faced Woods in singles action with Morrison standing at ringside. Morrison tried to interfere a few times but his actions back-fired and Woods got away with the win.

Morrison apologized to The Miz for his actions and tried to keep things smooth between them. But Miz snapped, attacked Morrison, and left him lying with a Skull Crushing Finale.

This set up a match between the two former tag team champions, this week. In a backstage segment, Morrison also claimed to put an end to the partnership when he gets “that son of a b---h” [The Miz] in the ring.

During the recently bygone editions of Raw, it was randomly teased that a split between Eva Marie and Doudrop was coming. Eva then lost to Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam and blamed Doudrop for that loss.

After the match, Doudrop also announced Eva as the loser of the match, teasing that they're done. Then on last week’s Raw, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Doudrop backstage and asked about the happenings at SummerSlam.

She admitted she made a mistake associating herself with Eva under the Eva-Lution shtick. But the former Piper Niven did like the name Doudrop, given by Eva and she confirmed to keeping it, going forward.

That’s when Eva attacked Doudrop and mentioned how disrespectful and ungrateful, the latter had been, recently. Afterward, Eva vs. Doudrop has officially been announced by the WWE and it will go down tonight.

The Queen is back on her throne and she can now claim of having a dozen title wins by her name. Charlotte Flair won back the Raw Women's Championship from Nikki Cross A.S.H at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat also featuring Rhea Ripley.

Last Monday night, she claimed of being superior to everyone on the roster in a long promo while celebrating her title win.

As the new champion was about to depart, she was interrupted by Alexa Bliss and her Lilly doll as they just wanted to walk by to say hi. This appeared to be a tease that Bliss is now targeting the title after moving on from the feud against Eva Marie.

So, a fresh program is on the horizon where Flair will have to deal with the Twisted Goddess as Raw airs with the latest episode.