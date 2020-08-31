WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 31, 2020

So there have to be major fallouts when WWE presents tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw which will also kick off the build up for Clash of Champions PPV.

However, the main event attraction for Raw won’t be any title match on the show. And it would rather feature two bitter rivals, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins in a rematch from Extreme Rules 2020.

We can also expect to hear an update on the WWE Champion who suffered a vicious attack, last week. All this and more are expected to go down when tonight’s show takes place at the WWE Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

At Payback 2020, The Mysterio Family claimed a big win over Seth Rollins and Murphy. But the rivalry does not end there as The Master of 619 faces The Messiah on Monday Night Raw.

After months of torment, Dominik & Rey Mysterio finally managed to upstage Rollins and his disciple at Payback. Also, Rollins was irate at his disciple as he suffered a pinfall loss to let his leader down. Now, Rey Mysterio gets a golden opportunity to redeem himself after the faiure to do so at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are no longer the self-proclaimed Golden Role Models as they lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles at Payback to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. These two won't probably seeing eye-to-eye at this point which only points to a potential split. The much-anticipated feud between these two now has a solid groundwork set and the program might just kick-off tonight on Raw.

UPDATE: Ahead of #WWEPayback, WWE Digital has learned @DMcIntyreWWE sustained a hairline jaw fracture as a result of the three kicks to the skull from @RandyOrton on #WWERaw. https://t.co/9VQLC6I4Mt — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020

Randy Orton unleashed a heinous attack on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on last week’s Raw and that has apparently left the victim with a hairline fracture in the jaw. After the three devastating kicks to the skull, WWE’s medical staff were fearful of a skull fracture and potential brain bleeding to the reigning champion. This is sort of a storyline injury that would keep McIntyre away from WWE programme for sometime but he is likely to be back for a title defense at Clash of Champions.

On a related note, Keith Lee was able to seek 'Payback’ against Randy Orton on behalf of Drew McIntyre in last night’s pay-per-view event. The Viper’s head was cut off by the man who is always 'basking in his glory.’ Does this mean, Lee will enter the title picture now or will this leave WWE’s Apex Predator in a hunting mode? We’ll find the answer on the upcoming edition of Raw from the ThunderDome.