WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 9, 2021

While Build up for the upcoming PPV event will be the focal point of the show, no specific matches have been announced as it stands for tonight's show.

However, the WWE Champion has been announced to attend the show as he will respond to his next challenger, Goldberg. Also, The Queen will grace the WWE Universe with her presence as she addresses her current mind-set following a devastating loss.

Plus, more Summerslam matches are likely to be announced on this brand new episode of Monday Night Raw scheduled to take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Lesson learned: STAY AWAY from @Goldberg's family or you get one of these!@The305MVP feels the crushing SPEAR on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/q4x0g9GAzE — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off last week’s Raw, giving a number of reasons to Goldberg so that he could change his mind about confronting The All-Mighty. But WWE Hall of Famer emerged, more fired up than ever to confirm his Summerslam challenge for SummerSlam.

As Goldberg was about to leave the ring, Lashley and MVP turned their attention to Goldberg’s son, Gage, advising him why his father should stay away from competing against the reigning champion. The Legendary Goldberg did not take those words, too kindly as he ran through the ramp with an emphatic Spear to MVP.

WWE has now confirmed that Lashley will give an address this Monday, speaking on his upcoming SummerSlam title defense against Goldberg while he will also comment on the actions the latter made during his appearance in Chicago.

The former WCW franchise player isn’t scheduled to appear in Orlando, meaning we won’t be seeing a physical confrontation between the two Summerslam opponents.

Speaking of this, two of the Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat scheduled for the PPV went toe-to-toe in last week's main event match. The Champion Nikki A.S.H defeated Charlotte Flair in that match which was also contested under No Holds Barred environment.

While Cross picked up one of the biggest wins of her WWE career, Flair couldn’t stay true to her words that Nikki might not even make it to SummerSlam after the brutal contest.

After suffering a defeat at the hands of Raw Women’s Champion #NikkiASH in a No Holds Barred Match, @MsCharlotteWWE will speak to the @WWEUniverse tomorrow night on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/jAaYm0dyOJ — WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2021

Now, WWE is promoting a segment where Charlotte Flair will reemerge on TV to address her clean pinfall loss to The Almost Superhero sensation who took over the WWE Universe since Money in the Bank. WWE’s official website posted the following to hint that Flair may have lost her focus following this loss.

“Has The Queen been shaken? After suffering a defeat at the hands of Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a No Holds Barred Match, Charlotte Flair will speak to the WWE Universe this Monday on Raw. How will the 11-time Women’s Champion handle the loss ahead of her Triple Threat Match with A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam?”

Damian Priest is on a roll on Raw as he defeated United States Champion Sheamus in a non-title match, a couple of weeks ago.

Last week, he shifted his focus to The Miz and John Morrison during a heated exchange on “Miz TV.” Then he defeated Morrison in a singles contest before getting attacked by Sheamus, in the middle of the ring.

Thankfully for Priest, Ricochet came out to make the save. In an impromptu tag team matchup, the two babyfaces then defeated Morrison and Sheamus which strengthened the claim of Priest to get a shot to the US Title. It appears that The Celtic Warrior will now be put into a title defense against the hard-hitting superstar at Summerslam 2021.

More matches for the upcoming PPV are in the pipeline as we expect storyline progressions for the Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal angle.

McIntyre already taught lessons to Veer and Shanky over the past couple of weeks and now he appears to be on the hunt for Mahal, an opportunity that should be made official for Summerslam.

Alexa Bliss will also be lurking around Eva Marie and Doudrop with her supernatural powers especially after being assaulted, last week.

WWE perhaps will announce a 2-on-1 Handicap Match featuring them for August 21 as we expect the confirmations to arrive on the penultimate episode of Raw before the PPV event.