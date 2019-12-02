WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 2, 2019

A big-time matchup featuring the ten-time champion in a handicap match against the women's tag champs has been confirmed for tonight's show. Plus, a new feud featuring the Phenomenal One and The Viper should also begin after what transpired, last week on Raw.

Meanwhile, the fallouts from the personal rivalry between Rusev and Bobby Lashley should also continue when WWE’s flagship show takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

A much-anticipated heel-turn took place last week after the main event match. Seth Rollins was in action against Kevin Owens and the match was interrupted after The Authors of Pain attacked the latter for no reason. They left Rollins alone to tease a potential alliance in the future. Rollins then executed two back to back Stomps on Owens to end that segment.

Later, The Architect decided to issue an apology for his actions which was also confirmed by WWE.com. This is a pretty interesting set up by the creative team who want to increase the negative reactions towards Rollins from the audience whenever he appears in the ring with a mic in his hand. This, in turn, solidifies his heel-turn while Owens will receive a babyface pop from the crowd. In the end it's expected to lead to a TLC matchup between the pair on December 15th.

The only confirmed matchup on WWE Raw will see the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Asuka continue. But, this time around, The Queen has a bigger task as she faces both the women’s tag team champions, at the same time, (courtesy WWE.com)

“Charlotte Flair has felt Asuka’s dreaded poison mist twice now, but the challenge that awaits her this Monday night might be even an even graver proposition. The Queen will collide with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match on Raw. Can Flair overcome the odds and best Asuka & Kairi Sane? Or will The Kabuki Warriors continue to pave their unbelievable path of destruction?”

It’s another well-planned setup by the WWE officials which could lead to the return of WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch after a week’s absence. Asuka & Sane will use their number-games to take control of the match, but The Man should run out to save Flair. This should set up the rumoured tag title match with the lineup of Flair-Lynch vs. Asuka-Sane at TLC.

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship by defeating AJ Styles last week on Raw with some help from Randy Orton. The former champion seemed furious with the way The Apex Predator struck his nose when it was not needed, at all. He and his buddies, The OCs have set their sights to hunt him down, and it is definitely not good news for the thirteen-time world champion. This must be an indication that Styles and Orton will enter a fresh feud.

Also on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Rusev could be involved in a segment considering the show is being hosted at the hometown of the latter. Last week, Rusev attacked Lashley during a match and eventually injured him using a steel structure. The ambush continued during an appearance at Starrcade last night. With TLC fast approaching, Rusev will be in no mood to stop. As the pair are likely to compete in a stipulated environment at the PPV which could be confirmed tonight.