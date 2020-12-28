WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 28, 2020

The Apex Predator of the WWE pulled off the most sadistic move of his two-decade long career when he burnt down The Fiend Bray Wyatt by putting his body on fire. This reportedly could've marked the end of their story but that's not the case. Wyatt is constantly teasing a show-up when the time is right.

After taking a few weeks off for vacation, Wyatt’s friend Alexa Bliss returned on the post-TLC edition of RAW for "Alexa's Playground" edition of her "A Moment of Bliss" segment with Randy Orton being the guest. Bliss mentioned when The Fiend does come back, it will be 'unlike anything we've ever seen before.'

Now, a released promo for this Monday's RAW has hinted that Bliss will continue to play mind-games with Orton after he set The Fiend on fire at TLC. WWE teased the upcoming actions with the following statement, "After setting The Fiend Bray Wyatt ablaze at WWE TLC, does Little Miss Bliss have sinister plans for The Viper?"

The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the TLC pay-per-view event making the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles, a Triple Threat. Once the battle was over, it was McIntyre who retained his title meaning the cash-in was unsuccessful.

Now the A-Lister wants to get it back pointing out how it was John Morrison who handed the MITB contract to the referee that wasn’t legal. So he's claiming the briefcase back and a decision is to be made by the WWE officials.

Speaking of The Miz, he has been indirectly able to create a rift between the two UK natives, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The two teamed in last week’s Street Fight main event alongside Keith Lee to defeat the team of AJ Styles, Miz, and Morrison. But it wasn't a fully happy ending, though.

Sheamus and Lee fought over the final tag, and it was Lee who seized the moment hitting a Spirit Bomb to secure the win. After the final bell rang, a frustrated Sheamus nailed Lee with a Brogue Kick, much to the dismay of McIntyre. The two faced off in the finishing moments of the show hinting it's just a matter of moments that the duo would trade shots at each other.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka have formed an unstoppable team who picked up the Women’s Tag Team Championships at TLC. Over on Raw, they had a quick win over Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans while on SmackDown they had a successful title defense in a Triple Threat Elimination Match.

Former champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are still focused to regain those belts though and they would stop at nothing until getting a rematch. When would that happen? We'll probably get to know when the final Raw of 2020, airs from the ThunderDome.