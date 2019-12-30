WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 30, 2019

The show has a fitting headliner attached to it as two new lovebirds of the WWE will recite the wedding vows in a live marriage ceremony to start things afresh. After weeks of on-screen relationship, the pair look to tie the knot.

Also on the show, we will see the new faction created by Seth Rollins and AOP, who have taken over WWE Raw by destroying the prime babyfaces in action.

Plus, a big rematch from WWE TLC pay-per-view has also been announced for the show and that match could be a show-stealer in the final 2019 edition of the flagship show which is set to take place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

It's the WEDDING of @LanaWWE & @fightbobby live TOMORROW NIGHT on a historic edition of #RAW, WWE's final show of 2019!https://t.co/xrpjqMa9ux — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2019

Bobby Lashley and Lana have been in a relationship since the last week of September 2019. They featured in restaurant brawl, arrests, numerous attacks and more after which Lana has finally gone through a divorce with her ex-husband Rusev.

Now leaving her past life behind, the Ravishing Russian will be getting married for the second time in her life with Lashley. If WWE history is any indication then the segment won't end without shenanigans. Maybe Rusev will be the uninvited guest to the wedding ceremony to ruin it.

Seth Rollins and AOP have been on a warpath to destroy the babyfaces on WWE Raw since the day they've been on the same page. Last week, they started by taking out Kevin Owens with an ambush on the opening segment.

Then they destroyed Rey Mysterio as Seth delivered a Stomp on the stage. Plus, AOP put Samoa Joe through the commentary table that created a new angle.

It finally set up a returning angle for the Samoan Submission Machine to in-ring competition. The most interesting part is that he will be playing a babyface role while entering the feud against Seth Rollins.

Owens and Mysterio will be seen by his side for sure as this could reportedly lead up to a huge six-man tag team main event matchup for tonight.

.@WWEAleister & @WWE_Murphy look to steal the show once again tomorrow night on #RAW! Get ready for this highly-anticipated rematch from #WWETLC on WWE's final show of 2019!https://t.co/bWBejmZTTu — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2019

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy have produced the best match of WWE TLC pay-per-view event as voted by the fans. The two competitors have proven to be legit tough dudes as Black carried the match despite suffering a broken nose. Now that his injury is healed, the Dutch Destroyer will be looking forward to showcasing his tremendous athletic agility against the former Cruiserweight Champion,

"As confirmed on Raw, the two rivals will get a second-round in their thrilling series on the final Raw of 2019 in a match set up by the pair’s dueling wins over local competitors on this week’s show. Judging by Black’s offer of a handshake, Murphy has earned at least some measure of his respect. Judging by Murphy’s refusal, WWE’s Best Kept Secret is willing to chalk up his first loss to a fluke." (courtesy of WWE.com)

Also, there will be fallouts on Raw from the sudden title change on this past Thursday's MSG Live Event where Andrade took the US title away from Rey Mysterio. We’ll hear from the new champion who had proven to be a true 'El-Idolo’ for the Mexican fans.

Plus, there could be a new announcement regarding WWE Raw Women’s Championship match as Becky Lynch found her latest challenger in Asuka. They are likely to compete at Royal Rumble 2020 that could be confirmed on the final Raw of the decade.