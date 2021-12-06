WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 6, 2021

The main event of the night will feature the WWE Champion in action inside the unforgiving steel cage structure, while Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be competing in a title match against current rival Liv Morgan.

That’s not all as Hall of Famer Edge will continue to upscale his rivalry with The Miz via a Miz TV appearance on the Monday Night Raw which takes place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

WWE Champion Big E has been waiting to get his hands on Kevin Owens for quite a few weeks now following a ruthless attack. But E was unable to get retribution thanks to Seth Rollins’ interference. Owens baited Rollins by taking a cheap shot at him as he was sitting at the announce table.

This led to a furious assault on both competitors by The Visionary, making a DQ-end to the contest. KO escaped through the ramp with smiles on his face.

According to the stipulation of the match, Owens became the winner via DQ and got added to the E vs. Rollins Title match at WWE Day 1 to make it a Triple Threat.

Now, there won’t be any chance of escape or interference for Owens as he will be locked inside a steel cage with The Powerhouse of Positivity, tonight. So, E will be focused on seeking retribution against The Prizefighter and pick up some momentums in his corner.

The Miz (with Maryse) and Hall of Famer Edge made their return to Raw, last week and got themselves included in a new beef. A heated exchange of words went down between the duo which was a hot topic of discussion all over the internet.

The Rated-R Superstar speculated on all the new opportunities he could get after the homecoming on Raw but unfortunately, The Miz was not on the list.

A furious Miz didn’t take much time to remind how he did things better than Edge, throughout his career to get on the bad books of his latest adversary.

Now, The Hollywood A-Lister will get to the bottom of this snub as he welcomes the eleven-time world champion on a must-see edition of Miz TV.

Things could certainly go physical between the two former WWE Champions in what appears to be a not-to-be-missed Miz TV edition.

After weeks of waiting, Liv Morgan will finally get her title match opportunity as she challenges Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a singles contest.

WWE Official Sonya Deville announced the title match for this week after officiating a contract signing segment between the two.

Liv Morgan became the number-one contender to Lynch as she won a Fatal-5 Way-over Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella on the November 8 Raw.

Then, last week, Liv also led her team (Belair, Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke) to victory in a 10-woman tag team matchup against the team of Lynch, Carmella, Vega, Doudrop, and Tamina Snuka.

But the question remains whether the challenger can “Liv” in big-time against Big-Time-Becks in her first title shot after a long time. We’ll find out the answer on the December 6 episode of Raw on the USA Network.