WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retained his title in the toughest defense of his career against Goldberg.

Now will the two winners on the night head for a collision course? More about the same should be reveaed when WWE’s flagship show airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Edge punched his ticket to Wrestlemania 37 by surviving the 30-man over-the-top-rope challenge at Royal Rumble. After some dream face-offs and reunions, the Rated-R Superstar was the last man standing inside that squared circle last night.

It's also worth mentioning that he sought retribution against The Viper Randy Orton before claiming the second Rumble win of his career. Now, the legend has the chance to challenge either the WWE Champion or the Universal Champion at the Show of Shows.

WWE.com hints that Edge will be present on this week’s Raw in the wake of his incredible 2021 Royal Rumble win. There’s no update on what he will be upto during the show, but chances are high that he will drop hints about who he intends to challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Bianca BeLair, the women’s Rumble winner isn’t expected to be in attendance as she’s from the Smackdown brand. We’ll have to wait until this Friday night to hear from her, but since she also has an option to challenge the Raw Women's Champ, Belair could make a surprise appearance.

Goldberg’s impressive record of dethroning World Champions on his return matches came to an end after defeat to Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021. Despite The Myth raining down Spears and Jackhammers on his opponent, he was unable to pin the reigning champion.

Rather, he was put down with a single Claymore Kick to everyone’s surprise. With Wrestlemania still a couple of months away, McIntyre will have to stay focused to retain the belt in the next set of PPVs. Perhaps, his next defense awaits him at Elimination Chamber and we will get to know about the same tonight.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler dethroned Charlotte Flair and Asuka from their tag team title reign with a divide-and-conquer strategy and also with much needed help from Lacey Evans.

Charlotte was on the verge of a submission victory, but Ric Flair and Evans entered the arena to set off a series of costly distractions and a stiff Women’s Right when the referee wasn’t watching.

The Queen vowed before the match that the ongoing issue with her dad and Lacey wouldn’t shift her focus away from the Tag Titles, but she couldn’t stay true to her words. Now, it won't be long before she looks to get some payback against Evans and the dirtiest player of the game.

Going by past experiences, WWE has often dragged Rumble stories to the very next edition of Raw. So, we expect the angle between rapper Bad Bunny and The Miz-John Morrison to continue. After Bunny denied to join Miz-Morrison, The Miz destroyed Bunny’s DJ Set during his Rumble entrance.

Later, Bunny cost Miz and Morrison the Rumble match and also delivered a Frogsplash on them. Mr. Money in the Bank must be fuming from the incidents that transpired at Rumble and he could be coming after Bunny if the latter is still present at the ThunderDome.