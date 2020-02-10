WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 10, 2020

Also on the show. the newly built heel faction will try to stop the combined babyface force in the scheduled tag team match, once and for all. Plus, a former United States Champion is set to make a comeback to participate in the match to kill the rumors of an injury.

RAW Women’s Championship will also be on the line in a rematch from Royal Rumble amid a big debut rumour. A new rivalry will be initiated in the women's division whereas the challenger for the WWE Championship should try to gain some momentums in his favor.

Also, we expect to hear from a Hall of Famer when this week's episode airs from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India from 6.30 AM IST on Tuesday (February 11), while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, a huge eight-man tag team match will go down in the main event slot of tonight's show which continues the ongoing rivalry between two stables.

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy team up with AOP against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders. As you can see, Samoa Joe fans will be relieved as he returns to action after an injury scare broke out around him following a bump to the head, two weeks ago.

Joe and Owens will be determined to vanquish the strength shown by Rollins' faction, in recent times. The Monday Night Messiah will also be seen in a vengeance mode after Owens and Vikings were involved in last week's triple threat encounter to rob him off a WWE Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown 2020. With bad blood running high around the two teams, it is going to be a physical encounter.

The Man is in no mood to stop on her mission to prove herself as the self-proclaimed GOAT (Greatest of All-time). Otherwise, it was unnecessary to put the championship on the line against the same opponent from whom she has already 'collected the debt' at Royal Rumble.

In another mouth-watering contest, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her belt against one half of Women's Tag Team Champions, Asuka, as confirmed by WWE.com,

"Becky Lynch claims her victory over Asuka at the Royal Rumble event gave her “superpowers,” and she’s set to put those to good use when she faces The Empress of Tomorrow in a Raw Women’s Title rematch.

"Demanded by Asuka at the conclusion of her Raw match against Natalya, the title bout gives The Empress of Tomorrow yet another chance to become “Asuka Two Belts” and potentially change the complexion of Raw right as WrestleMania approaches."

Technically, this match has a chance to change the complexion of Wrestlemania buildup provided that Asuka captures the title. But, if spoilers are to go by then Becky Lynch is all set to continue her title run until the 'show of shows.'

Also, there's a rumour going on regarding Becky's Wrestlemania opponent, Shayna Baszler, who is slated to make her debut on the main roster soon. That could very well happen tonight as the former NXT Women's Champion is scheduled to be present at the host arena.

Two weeks ago, we saw The Apex Predator of the WWE show his true colors to his former Rated RKO partner. Hall of Famer Edge made the greatest comeback in the history of this company only to be brutalized by Randy Orton.

The last time we saw the returning superstar, he was being carried away on a stretcher to a hospital. Tonight, we expect to hear an update from Edge on his recovery after the vicious beatdown as well as how he plans to seek payback against someone he shares a long history with.

Speaking of returns leads us to mention another name who showed up to surprise the WWE Universe, last week. Ruby Riott came out after her former buddy Liv Morgan defeated bitter rival Lana in a singles match, for the second consecutive show.

Liv's winning celebration was short-lived as Riott greeted her with a vicious attack which was uncalled for. Tonight on WWE Raw, the former leader of the Riott Squad speaks up on why she went after one of her two disciples, who she once used to have under her wings.

Brock Lesnar received his next opponent for the WWE Championship via a Triple Threat where Ricochet picked up the win topping Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. But his celebration was cut short as The Beast Incarnate ran down to the ring and executed an F-5 on him.

With many of the fans doubting whether he is the right choice as the number one contender, the high flying superstar will be out to prove his potential in the main event spotlight when tonight's Raw goes on air.