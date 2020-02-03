WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 3, 2020

With the first global pay-per-view event set for later this month, the buildup for Super ShowDown will kick off tonight on Monday Night Raw where the non-title feud between Rated RKO buddies will be the focal point.

Plus, The Prizefighter of WWE is in search of backup to stop the heel faction led by Seth Rollins, whose team has grown in strength with every passing week. Will KO find some ally? Find out tonight on Raw.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (February 4) from 6.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM.

Also on Raw, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner will look to bounce back from the vicious attack laid down by the Conqueror, while we are likely to hear new announcements from the women’s division of the red brand when tonight's Raw airs from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The sweet homecoming of WWE legend Edge was spoilt by his longtime friend / bitter rival Randy Orton which left the pro-wrestling world buzzing about it. It was a feel-good vibe over last week's episode when the 11-time world champion announced that he was medically cleared to compete again in a WWE ring. But he could barely imagine it would have to begin at the cost of another neck injury that has an illustrious history.

His Rated RKO buddy Randy Orton appeared on the scene to lay him down with an RKO followed by a vicious Con-chair-to attack that is the signature move of Edge’s own. This led the Hall of Famer to land at a local medical facility and thereby start a program which should culminate a big match. The question, however, remains whether WWE will host this match between the two veterans at WrestleMania 36 or schedule it at Super ShowDown 2020. More on this will revealed tonight.

Drew McIntyre is poised to seize the WWE Championship at WrestleMania through his Royal Rumble win. But to win the title, he has to go through Brock Lesnar and it's no an easy task to tame the beast.

He got a first hand experience of that as Lesnar dropped him with a F5 last week to send a message to the Scottish Psychopath. Tonight McIntyre will look to seek redemption as we expect a jobber from the Raw roster to become his victim.

Seth Rollins and his heel faction consisting of Buddy Murphy and AOP are having all the momentum on their side by successfully defending Raw tag team titles against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

The worst part was that Joe has reportedly suffered an injury which would keep him out of action for an indefinite timespan. This will reduce the numbers on the babyface side led by Owens. The expectation is that Rey Mysterio would join the former Universal Champion and The Viking Raiders to fill the vacant spot left by Joe to resist Rollins and co.

Last week on Raw, Liv Morgan defeated Lana in a singles match which was dubbed as 'Karmik Debt' by the winner. For weeks now, Lana and her new husband Bobby Lashley have built momentum against a lone Rusev who received a boost in confidence after Morgan taught his ex-wife a lesson. This repayment session for the Ravishing Russian is expected to continue even tonight.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has collected her biggest debt to date in the form of the much-needed win against Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka at Royal Rumble 2020 and became a self-proclaimed GOAT in doing so.

However, she will have to defend her title again soon which is tough at this juncture given that she has already defeated almost every challenger available on the roster. It leads us to question what the creative could plan next for her.

Technically, Charlotte Flair could become the automatic challenger for Becky Lynch via her Royal Rumble win setting up a WrestleMania 36 contest. But WWE won't arrange this lineup as it would become a repetitive rematch between the pair.

So, we now wait for Flair’s announcement against which champion she will face at the biggest event of the year. The Queen should drop a hint on the much-anticipated revelation when Raw airs on the USA Network tonight.